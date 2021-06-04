Matt Richards Scores 50 Free Welsh Record In Glasgow

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING GLASGOW MEET

While competing in the first finals session of the 2021 British Swimming Glasgow Meet, 18-year-old Matt Richards produced a lifetime best of 22.59 to take the bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle. That not only landed him on the podium, but it checked in as a new Welsh record as well.

Entering this last-chance Olympic qualifying meet, Richards’ personal best in the 50m free rested at the 22.76 he logged at the British Swimming Invitation Meet in Manchester in March. However, by dropping .17, Richards’ swim this morning in Glasgow overtook the longstanding Welsh standard of 22.67 set by Owen Morgan way back in 2011.

Topping the field at this Glasgow Meet was this year’s European Championships silver medalist Ben Proud, who posted the only sub-22 second time of the pack in 21.93.

Behind Proud was another impressive teenager in 16-year-old Jacob Whittle. Whittle owns the British Age Record in this 50m free event in 22.40 and this morning he was not terribly far from that result in a silver medal-worthy 22.55.

Back to Richards, the Bath swimmer has already qualified to represent Great Britain this summer at the Olympic Games in the men’s 100m free and freestyle relays. Whittle and Proud have also qualified, with the former making the 400m free relay squad and Proud set to compete in this 50m free individual event.