Your Swims Have Never Looked So Good Thanks To FORM and Strava

Courtesy of FORM, a SwimSwam partner.

Available now, FORM, the makers of world’s first smart swim goggles, has created a captivating new graphic for Strava that now shows a compelling visual breakdown of what you did during your swims.

This new visualisation from FORM will now appear in your Strava feed. Simply connect your Strava account in the FORM app to begin sharing.

How it works. When you sync your goggles to the FORM app, any saved swims will then also appear in Strava and generate this new visualisation.

As the saying goes, if it isn’t on Strava it didn’t happen!

FORM’s new graphic shows an overview of each of your swims. Stroke types, time, distance, and rest are shown in an engaging graphic visualisation.

Grab extra “Kudos” on your swims, as FORM has really pulled off making your swims look cool in Strava.

A representation of the FORM goggles display shows time and distance on the graphic, and gives your friends on Strava an experience of what it’s like to swim with real-time metrics in the pool.

At the same time, the FORM team has created a FORM Swim Club on Strava and is welcoming all swimmers and triathletes to join.

FORM goggles ship globally and are available at formswim.com and on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan. The FORM Swim App is available as a free download from the App Store and from Google Play.

Follow FORM on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.