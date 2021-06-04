SwimOutlet Selected as Exclusive Online Retailer of the New FINIS Smart Goggle

Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner

FINIS and SwimOutlet announced this week that SwimOutlet, the web’s most popular swim shop, will be featured as the exclusive online retailer of the new FINIS Smart Goggle, Powered by Ciye™. FINIS officially unveiled its new Smart Goggle this month, delivering the most personalized and interactive swimming experience available on the market. Initially only available at FINISswim.com, the Smart Goggle is now also available for purchase at SwimOutlet.com.

SwimOutlet has been a premier partner with FINIS for many years and we are happy to work with them as the exclusive online partner for the FINIS Smart Goggle in the U.S.,” said FINIS Co-founder John Mix. “SwimOutlet is the No. 1 online destination for buying swim gear, trusted by swimmers of all abilities. No matter your level of experience, the FINIS Smart Goggle will impact your performance tremendously.”

The FINIS Smart Goggle is, at its simplest, the tool every swimmer needs. Whether you’re working on your fitness or reaching for the next level competitively, the FINIS Smart Goggle will help you learn and improve by displaying real-time information while you swim, enabling custom viewing preferences and charting your workout and training progress.

“As the exclusive online retailer for the FINIS Smart Goggle, we’re pleased to introduce this ground-breaking product to our SwimOutlet customers and beyond,” said Alexander Sienkiewicz, CMO at SwimOutlet.com. “This is a product that not only benefits the performance swimmer looking for that extra edge but will have a huge upside for the casual fitness swimmer pushing themselves to track, record and review their progress.”

The Smart Coach puts the ‘Smart’ in Smart Goggle

The Smart Coach is a small computer module that sits in the left corner of the FINIS Smart Goggle, and displays real-time information during your swim. The display is small and noninvasive, allowing you to view your information only when you want to see it. Best of all, the Smart Goggle only has one button; simply press the button once to start your swim, and once again to signal you have completed your swim. We recognize that pool time is limited, and you should be able to get the most out of your swim, without fussing with your goggles.

Personalize

The Smart Goggle is unique, just like you, and therefore customizable to your viewing preferences. Depending on which information you find most valuable during your workout, customize the Smart Coach within the Ciye™ app to display your preferred metrics.

“I swim laps” – Let us count your laps so you can focus on technique!

“I swim sets” – No more relying on pace clocks! We’ll keep you on track.

“I swim for time” – No more interruptions – swim time and clock in your lens will keep your head down.

The ability to view real-time workout information will not only keep you accountable for laps, splits, rest time and swim time, but motivate you to improve your performance. Whether you are looking to shave a couple of seconds off your time, or simply count your laps, the FINIS Smart Goggle will assist you every stroke of the way.

Reviewing A Workout

The functionality is easy and seamless — and so is reviewing the workout data. The FINIS Smart Goggle will search and pair to the Ciye™ app on your mobile device after your swim. Once your workout has uploaded to the app, you can explore the details with a full summary showing total time, distance, swim time, rest time, Kcal burned, and pace, followed by set-by-set breakdowns to view splits and stroke type for every lap.

Knowledge is power, and the FINIS Smart Goggle is the ultimate tool to help you reach your goals while having fun. Reviewing your workouts on a day-to-day basis, will allow you to identify your strengths and weaknesses, as well as tracking your progress.

“We didn’t want to tweak swimming, we wanted to transform it. The Smart Coach delivers feedback during and after your workout, giving swimmers real time insights they can’t get elsewhere. Focus on your technique, see your performance, and make adjustments as needed,” said Yuri Zhovnirovsky, Ciye Co-Founder.

Superior Design

The design of the FINIS Smart Goggle strikes the perfect balance between functionality, performance, and aesthetics. The goggle itself features low profile lenses to reduce drag and silicone eye gaskets for maximum comfort. Available in blue and smoke, each goggle includes six interchangeable nose pieces to accommodate a variety of face shapes and sizes. The FINIS Smart Goggle packs a powerful Smart Coach, yet looks remarkably like standard goggles both in shape and size. Anti-fog treated lenses and UV protection ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Fully Removable & Reusable

It’s no secret that goggles tend to wear out quickly, and depending on how often you use them, might need to be replaced every couple of months. The FINIS Smart Goggle is equipped with a removable Smart Coach which allows for an inexpensive replacement when your goggles start to wear. This ensures the longevity of use and ultimately provides the best value for your money.

Stay Connected

Connect with friends through the Ciye™ app and follow along as they hit their fitness goals.

Do you like to see all your workouts in one place? Upon initial release, the product integrates with Strava, with future integrations to come.

Open Water Swimming

Currently, the Smart Goggle features a running clock which is a tremendous tool for those training for any specific distance in open water. Transfer this new knowledge between open water and the pool by referencing total swim time and distance in the pool in order to gauge your open water swimming performance and goals.

The Future is Bright

This is just the beginning. FINIS & Ciye™ plan to roll out a number of new features throughout the year. We are always enhancing and improving the Smart Coach software and overall experience and users will be notified when updates become available, including integrations with additional third party apps.

