Marius Kusch of Queens Rips 44.81 100 Fly at BMCs to Break D2 Record

Bluegrass Mountain Conference/ Conference Carolinas Championships – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 6-Saturday, February 9, 2019

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center – Charlotte, NC

Defending Champions: BMC – Queens women (3x); Queens men (3x)/CC – Barton women (results)

Live results on Meet Mobile: “Bluegrass Mtn and Conference Carolinas Champs”

Live video (finals only): Available here

CC teams: Barton (M&W). Converse College (W), Chowan (M&W), King (M&W), Emmanuel (M&W), Lees-McRae (M&W)

BMC teams: Carson Newman (M&W), Lenoir-Rhyne College (M&W), Queens University (M&W), Salem University (M&W), Savannah College of A&D (M&W), Wingate University (M&W). Catawba College (M&W), Mars Hill (M&W)

Queens University of Charlotte senior Marius Kusch won the 100 fly on Day 3 of Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships with 44.81, laying waste to both the BMC record and the NCAA Division II record with his swim. Kusch wipes out Matt Josa from both record books. In 2015 Josa set the conference meet record with 45.78; a month later he established the NCAA D2 mark with 44.89.

Kusch swam the 100 free, 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM at 2018 NCAAs. He split a 44.99 on the record-breaking 400 medley relay but didn’t swim the individual event. He now owns D2 records in the 200 IM (1:41.61), 200 fly (1:42.04), 100 free (42.42), and 100 fly (44.81) and a member of the Queens 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

Kusch’s fastest time coming into the meet was 45.06, which he notched at South Carolina Winter Invite in January. Kusch swam the event at the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships, where he finished second to teammate Paul Pijulet with 45.81. Below are some comparative splits: