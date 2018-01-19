Maggie Gruber Wins Two as VT Sweeps Cincinnati, Xavier

CINCINNATI V. VIRGINIA TECH, XAVIER

Fri, Jan. 19th, 2018

Cincinnati, Ohio

Results

SCORES

MEN: Cincinnati 188, Xavier 49 | VT 169, Cincinnati 74

WOMEN: Cincinnati 187, Xavier 47 | Virginia Tech 183, Cincinnati 60

The Virginia Tech women won nearly every event tonight, rolling over Cincinnati and Xavier both in Ohio. They kicked off the meet with a 200 medley relay win (1:41.45), and were led by Maggie Gruber, who collected two wins.

Gruber was 23.34 to win the 50 free and 54.46 to take the 100 back. Reka Gyorgy was 4:51.61 to win the 500 free for VT, as the Hokies’ stars evidently had a light schedule tonight. Gyorgy’s 500 was her only event, while Klaudia Nazieblo only swam the 50 free, an off event, individually. Both Gyorgy and Nazieblo were individual scorers at the 2017 NCAA Champs for VT.

On the men’s side, there were plenty of close races, but VT got to the wall first in most of them. They swept the sprints, with Thomas Hallock going 20.90 to take the 50 and Ian Ho posting a 45.03 to win the 100.

VT also got a win by over a second from Jacob Lamparella in the 100 back (49.74), and Norbert Szabo led a VT 1-2 sweep in the 400 IM (3:56.71).

Cincinnati did get wins on both the men’s and women’s side in the 1000 free. Rocky Laabs was 10:02.26 to win the women’s race, and Chris Bready was 9:08.04 in the men’s race.

PRESS RELEASE – CINCINNATI

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati swimming and diving split its home meet Friday night as both the men and women beat Xavier but fell to Virginia Tech. The men beat Xavier 188-49 and lost to Virginia Tech 169-74. The UC women won 187-47 and fell 183-60.

// TOP FINISHES

• The day started with diving where Claire Schuermann placed fourth in 1-meter with a score of 264.40 and fourth in the 3-meter with a 249.00

• Mitch Godar finished third in 1-meter, posting a 333.40

• In swimming, Rocky Laabs won the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:02:26

• Chris Bready followed with another win in the 1,000 freestyle, coming in at 9:08:04

• Toby Van Dyke finished third in the 1,000 free at 9:27:76

• Michaela Wheeler posted the third-fastest time in the 200 freestyle. She came to the wall in 1:52:83

• Din Selmanovic won the men’s 200 freestyle at 1:39:13

• Katherine Gob was third in the 50 freestyle at 23:75

• William Sigala was second in the 50 freestyle at 20:94

• Dee Sopapong was close behind the leader in the 400 IM, finishing in second place with a time of 4:26:81

• Ryan DePietro was third in the 400 IM at 4:02:46

• Sigala had another second-place finish, this time in the 100 butterfly. He brought in a time of 49.68

• Maddie Exton was second in the 100 freestyle at 51:73

• Lindsey Niehaus posted a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke. She touched the wall in 57:07

• Joey Puglessi also finished third in the 100 backstroke. His time was 52.15

• Laabs was second in the 500 freestyle at 4:58:16

• Bready was just barely out-touched in the 500 freestyle. He put forth a second-place finish at 4:31:33

• Van Dyke finished third in the 500 freestyle at 4:37:64

• Zach Hostoffer and Dom Polling finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke with times of 55:69 and 57:24

// GREEN CAPS

• The Bearcats wore special green caps in the meet to support mental health awareness

• The caps were a part of the conference’s #Pow6rfulMinds initiative

// UP NEXT

• The Bearcats head to Kentucky next Friday, January 26 for a 5 p.m. dual meet

• The final home meet at the Keating Aquatic Center will be Saturday, January 27 at 11 a.m. when the Bearcats host Kenyon

• Next Saturday’s meet will be Senior Day, with senior student-athletes honored before the meet in a special ceremony

// FOLLOW THE BEARCATS

For all the latest information on Cincinnati swimming and diving, visit GoBEARCATS.com. For an inside look at the program, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram (@GoBearcatsSwim).

PRESS RELEASE – XAVIER

CINCINNATI – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming opened a busy weekend across town, facing off with University of Cincinnati and Virginia Tech at the Keatings Aquatic Center.

WOMEN’S NOTABLE

Xavier opened the meet with a time of 1:49.20 in the 200 medley relay for Ali Fort , Becca Titterton , Taylor Hogan and Tianna Vozar .

, , and . Caroline Gaernter posted a third-place finish in the 100 fly with a time of 56.67. Gaertner’s time of 1:53.74 in the 200 free was also the top time by a Musketeer in the event.

Emily Conners also posted a third-place finish, in the 100 free, with a time of 52.09. Conners’ led the Musketeers into the wall in the 200 free as well, taking fifth.

also posted a third-place finish, in the 100 free, with a time of 52.09. Conners’ led the Musketeers into the wall in the 200 free as well, taking fifth. Katie Kerr led the Musketeers in two events, the 1000 free and 500 free.

led the Musketeers in two events, the 1000 free and 500 free. Paxtyn Drew led the Musketeers in the 100 back, finishing in 58.96.

led the Musketeers in the 100 back, finishing in 58.96. Xavier closed the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay for Conners, Paxtyn Drew , Vozar and Caroline Gaertner .

, Vozar and . Xavier fell to Virginia Tech, 201-35, and to Cincinnati, 187-47.

WOMEN’S TOP FINISHES

MEN’S NOTABLE

Xavier’s men opened the meet with a time of 1:36.14 in the 200 medley relay for Sam Johanns , Matthew Dyer , Brandon Abboud and Enrique Hernandez .

, , and . Johanns also posted the top finish by the Musketeers on the men side in the 100 free, taking fourth with a time of 47.21.

Alex Wolfred led the Musketeers to the wall in a pair of distance events, the 1000 free and 500 free, taking sixth in both events.

led the Musketeers to the wall in a pair of distance events, the 1000 free and 500 free, taking sixth in both events. David Bunnell posted a fifth-place finish in the 100 fly with a time of 52.10.

posted a fifth-place finish in the 100 fly with a time of 52.10. Xavier closed the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay for Johanns, Alex Sironen , Bobby Snader and Jared Ritz .

, Bobby Snader and . Xavier fell to Virginia Tech, 198-38, and Cincinnati, 188-49.

MEN’S TOP FINISHES f

UP NEXT