Luke Hobson Swims Season Best 1:31.63 200 Free Just Days After SCM WR, Maurer Posts 200 IM PB

Texas vs Georgia

The Texas men hosted Georgia for a mid-week dual meet and earned the win with 224 points while Georgia scored 74. Luke Hobson came off of a huge week in Budapest, Hungary setting a new World Record in the SCM 200 freestyle. He swam to a new season best in the SCY 200 freestyle swimming a 1:31.63.

Hobson moves up the NCAA rankings to sit at #5 as his previous season best stood at a 1:31.86. Hobson’s converted time from Worlds of a 1:29.34 sits as the fastest in the NCAA this season, although it is important to remember it is just a conversion. Hobson holds the NCAA record in the event after swimming a 1:28.81 at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Hobson also helped the Texas men to two relay wins. The 400 free relay of Will Modglin, Coby Carrozza, Garrett Gould, and Hobson touched in a 2:50.07. Hobson had the fastest split as he anchored in a 42.14. Hobson also anchored the 200 medley relay to a win. Modglin also led off that relay and was followed by Nate Germonprez, Ryan Branon, and Hobson as they touhced in a 1:23.35. Texas swept the 200 medley relays after all three of Georgia’s relays were disqualified.

Texas teammates David Johnston and Rex Maurer battled it out in the 1000 freestyle. Johnston came away with the win in a 8:41.09 while Maurer swam a 8:45.31. Johnston was about two seconds off his season best of a 8:39.25 that he swam at the start of November in a dual meet against Indiana. Maurer’s best time came from the dual meet against Indiana as he swam a 8:44.62 then.

Maurer earned an individual win in the 500 freestyle. After setting a new American Record in the event with a 4:04.45 at midseason, Maurer swam a 4:13.46 in the event today to lead a 1-2-3 finish for Texas as Coby Carrozza (4:14.27) and Johnston (4:14.45) finished 2nd and 3rd. Maurer notably set a personal best in the 200 IM as he won in a 1:41.41. That time gives him another swim near the top of the NCAA this season as that time is the 6th fastest this season.

Georgia was led by Luca Urlando as he swam to an individual win in the 200 back as well as a 2nd place finish in the 200 IM. Urlando swam a lifetime best in the 200 backstroke, touching in a 1:39.12. That moves him up one spot in the NCAA rankings as he previously sat at #7 with a 1:39.39.

Urlando also moved up the NCAA ranks in the 200 IM as he touched in a 1:41.83, behind Maurer. Urlando’s swim sits at #9 in the NCAA this season. His lifetime best in the event is a 1:39.22 from 2022 NCAAs, which came from before he had shoulder surgery in late 2022.