Luka Mijatovic and Tim Wu Break Meet Records At CIF North Coast Section Championships

2025 CIF North Coast Section Swimming and Diving Championships

May 8-11, 2025

Concord Community Pool – Concord, Calif.

SCY (25 Yards)

Results: “2025 NCS Swimming & Diving Championship Meet” on MeetMobile

The Campolindo girls and De La Salle boys repeated as the North Coast Section Champions at the 2025 edition of the meet. Last year, the Campolindo girls ran away with the crown; it was a much closer affair this year, as the team overcame an excellent performance by San Ramon Valley, who won two relays and four individual events, to win by 12 points. It was the reverse on the boys side; after a 27 point win last year, De La Salle won the 2025 section title by over 100 points, outpacing Foothill 316 to 204.

Luka Mijatovic, Tim Wu Break Meet Records

Foothills sophomore and junior national distance star Luka Mijatovic stayed undefeated in his individual events at the North Coast Section championships. He defended his titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle in 1:34.44 and 4:14.17, respectively. The latter is a North Coast Section championship record, chopping three seconds off the record Northgate’s Alexei Sancov set in 2018 (4:17.17).

Earlier this year, Mijatovic clocked 4:10.96, establishing a new U.S. boys’ 15-16 national age group record. Comparing this time to where he was during his freshman year at Foothill, his swim this weekend is faster that the 4:16.57 he posted to win the CIF State Championship. He’s positioned himself well to defend that title later this month, and improve from his silver medal in the 200 freestyle.

Doughtery Valley junior Tim Wu broke the first championship record of the day, defending his 200 IM crown with a meet record 1:45.47. He led from the start, making the butterfly-backstroke exchange three-hundreds ahead of Granada freshman Isaiah Silver. He broke the race open on the backstroke with a 25.24 split and never looked back, shaving four-hundredths off Chris Jhong’s record, also from 2018.

Last year, the Cal verbal commit won his second gold of the championships in the 100 butterfly. This year, he took over the 100 backstroke, firing off a 47.47 to win by almost a second. He was less than a tenth from his 47.39 lifetime best.

Raya Mellott, Daniela Linares Danzos Win Twice

Winning two relay events did a lot for San Ramon Valley’s title push, but the school got a huge boost in the individual events from senior Raya Mellott and freshman Daniela Linares Danzos.

Mellott, who is heading to Virginia this fall, won double gold in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. She posted a 2:00.72 to win the 200 IM, her first individual race of the championships. The swim was nine-hundredths off the 2:00.63 lifetime best she swam two years ago—as close as she’s been to that time since. Later, she swam 1:01.25 to win the 100 breaststroke.

Linares Danzos earned gold in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She swam a lifetime best 54.43 to win the former, bettering the 54.80 she swam less than a month ago. She was less than a second from her 100 backstroke personal best (53.52) to win that title, clocking 54.28.

Mellot and Linares Danzos helped San Ramon Valley sweep the final three girls’ events of the meet—the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle relay.

Campolindo Sprinters Shine

Linares Danzos was one of two freshman girls to win two events at their debut section championships. Campolindo freshman Stella Canoles won the girls’ 50 and 100 freestyle, contributing to a strong showing by Campolindo in the sprint freestyle events.

Canoles won two races against Irvington sophomore Alison Su, first taking the 50 freestyle in 22.90. Then, she swam 49.40 to win the 100 freestyle. Su swam 23.04/49.94 in the two events, improving from 3rd in the 50 freestyle last season. This was her first year racing the 100 freestyle at North Coast Section championships. Last year, she placed 8th in the 200 freestyle.

Sophomore Ellis Culleton brought Campolindo’s sprinting prowess to the top of the podium in the boys’ 50 freestyle. During prelims, Culleton swam a lifetime best 20.87. He was just off that to win the final, clocking 20.91 to edge out De La Salle’s Tanner Lustig (20.95) by four-hundredths. Interestingly, while five boys broke 21 seconds in prelims, only Culleton and Lustig were under the barrier in the final.

The Campolindo boys won the 200 medley relay over De La Salle by three-hundredths (1:31.47). De La Salle got their revenge in the 200 freestyle relay, winning gold in 1:23.39. Blake Hill earned an individual win for De La Salle in the 100 butterfly, swimming 48.92.

More Highlights

Campolindo’s final individual event victory came in the boys’ 100 breaststroke, courtesy of senior Ethan Taylor. The University of Chicago commit clocked a 54.69 for gold. He was a few tenths from the 54.40 personal best he swam in prelims, but still won the event easily.

Granada junior Brooke Bennett defended her top seed in the 500 freestyle, winning in 4:50.50. She finished about 2.5 seconds ahead of freshman Lillyana Caples (4:53.04) and 200 freestyle champion Rylee Hutchinson (4:53.16), who scored big points for Amador Valley with their 2-3 finish.

After placing second to Mijatovic in the 200 freestyle, Arizona commit Ben Butler picked up the win in the 100 freestyle. It seemed like he would take a run at the championship record tonight following his lifetime best 43.91 in prelims. He added time in the final, but his 44.83 was more than enough to get the job done as he improved on his second-place finish from last season.

Final Results

Girls’ Top 5:

Campolindo – 262 San Ramon Valley – 250 Monte Vista – 225 Carondelet – 212 Amador Valley – 180

Boys’ Top 5: