Lucas Henveaux Joins Cal Men; Swims 8:57.64 1000 and 4:21.84 500 Frees

Cal vs USC (Men only)

Feb. 3, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Cal 171.5- USC 124.5

Results

The defending NCAA Champions Cal men defeated Pac-12 opponent USC Friday afternoon. Leading the way for Cal was Lucas Henveaux who won the 1000 free in a 8:57.64. Notably, that is the fastest 1000 from Cal all season. Henveaux was not suited up. He also was second in the the 500 free, touching in a 4:21.84.

Henveaux arrives from Belgium. He is strongest in the middle distance freestyle events having long course meters best times of 1:48.30 in the 200, 3:51.99 in the 400, and 8:06.70 in the 800. Those times convert to a 1:34.68, 4:19.93, and a 9:05.32 respectively according to SwimSwam’s classic converter.

Henveaux’s converted 200 free time would currently be fourth on the Cal roster, meaning he may be a boost to their 800 free relay. The Cal men were fourth in the 800 free relay at last year’s NCAA Championships. All four of their relay members split sub-1:32. Notably, the Cal men also had no finalists in the 500 free where it took a 4:13.81 to final.

Gabriel Jett picked up two wins on the day. Jett won the 500 free in a 4:19.83 and the 200 fly in a 1:43.03. Notably he won the 200 fly by over four seconds.

Also highlighting the meet for Cal was Destin Lasco. Lasco won the 200 free in a 1:35.27 and was second in the 100 fly in a 47.88. Lasco also led off Cal’s B 200 medley relay in a 21.40. The team’s A relay was slightly faster than the B team as the A touched in a 1:25.62 and the B swam a 1:26.47. Finishing ahead of Lasco in the 100 fly was Dare Rose who swam a 47.46.

Jack Alexy had some big swims for Cal. He anchored the medley relay in a 19.07 and won the 50 freestyle individually in a 19.64, being the only man under the 20 second mark. He also split a 42.25 for the fastest relay split in Cal’s 400 free relay.

In his third meet back for the Bears, Hugo Gonzalez swam a 1:43.36 in the 200 back. That was over four seconds faster than he swam two weeks ago at Arizona State. Gonzalez does not swm the 200 SCY back often, but has already swam it more this season than all of last season. Notably, he 13th in the LCM 200 back at 2022 Worlds.

Highlighting the meet for USC was Chris O’Grady who won the men’s 100 breast in a 53.53. That was his fastest time in the event in a dual meet this season. Sean Wang also won both diving events for USC, helping pick up 18 points.

Other event winners: