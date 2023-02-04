Excel Aquatics Sprinter Amanda Denny (2023) Commits to Youngstown State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amanda Denny, a senior at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, has committed to swim and study at Youngstown State University in the class of 2027. She wrote on social media:

“I am extremely grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic journey at Youngstown State University! Thank you to all my coaches, friends, family, and teammates who have helped me get to where I am today! This is such a blessing, and I look forward to my next four years as a penguin!! #goguins ❤️🤍🐧”

Denny swims year-round with Excel Aquatics in Nashville; she specializes mainly in sprint free, back, and fly. As a junior, she qualified for the 2022 Tennessee High School State Swimming and Diving Championships in the 100 free and 100 fly. She earned a PB in the 100 fly in prelims and placed 15th in the 100 free final. This season, she dropped a full second in her 100 fly at Regionals and is now only four-tenths off what it took to final in the event at States last year.

In club swimming, Denny swam the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly at the Southeastern LSC Short Course Championships last February, clocking then-PBs in the 100 free and 50/100 back. This past summer she competed at the long course version of the LSC championship meet, swimming the same six events and picking up new LCM times in the 50 free and 50 fly.

Best times:

100 back – 59.13

50 back – 27.60

100 fly – 59.39

50 fly – 27.98

100 free – 54.29

50 free – 24.88

50 breast – 34.20

Youngstown State competes in Division I’s Horizon League. The women finished sixth out of seven teams. It took 24.24/52.54 in the free, 59.11 in the back, and 58.04 in the fly to score at the 2022 conference championships (the league only scores A and B finals).

