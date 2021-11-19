Luca Urlando Cleared To Compete In Final Two Days of GT Invite

2021 GEORGIA TECH FALL INVITATIONAL

November 18-20, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

Following yesterday’s report that he was out of the meet due to a non-COVID-related illness, University of Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando has been cleared to compete and will be in action over the final two days of the Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta.

According to the school, Urlando was re-evaluated on Thursday and was medically cleared to resume participating with the team.

Fellow UGA sophomore Jake Magahey, who was also reported to be out of the meet due to illness, remains out for the Bulldogs.

Urlando, the reigning SEC champion in the men’s 200 butterfly, is entered to swim the 100 fly and 100 back on Friday and the 200 fly on Saturday.

Through Day 1 of the competition, the University of Georgia men sit back in fifth (out of five schools) in the team standings with 181 points, 60 back of host Georgia Tech. The University of Florida men sit first with 452.5 points.

Urlando and Magahey were expected to challenge Florida’s Kieran Smith in both the men’s 500 free (Magahey) and 200 IM (Urlando) on Thursday, but in their absence it was Smith walking away with a pair of individual victories.

