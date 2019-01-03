LSU Diving Kicks Off 2019 in Georgia

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team starts the new year with a trip to Athens to compete in the Georgia Diving Invitational. The meet will run from January 4-6, and gives the Tigers an opportunity to compete in a championship format one last time before next month’s SEC Championships.

“We’re excited to be competing at the Georgia Diving Invitational,” said LSU diving head coach Doug Shaffer. “This competition is important for a number of reasons. First, it gets us right back into competition mode after the holiday break. Second, its size and format mirrors that of our SEC championships, and finally, it’s at the site of our SEC championships. These are all valuable experiences as we look forward and prepare for our championship season. We are looking forward to three good days of competition.”

The invite will begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT with the women’s 3-meter and men’s 1-meter. The Tigers will be facing divers from Iowa State, Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, NC State, Alabama, Missouri, Virginia, South Carolina, SMU, and Tennessee.

Jolie Blodgett, Lizzie Cui and Aimee Wilson will be competing on the women’s side, while Juan Celaya-Hernandez, Matthew Phillip, Matt McClellan, and Dakota Hurbis will represent the men.

Last time out, at the Auburn Diving Invitational, Lizzie Cui won both springboards, while Celaya-Hernandez won the 3-meter and platform.

For more information and updates on LSU Swimming and Diving please visit LSUsports.net, ‘like’ us on Facebook at LSU Swimming and Diving or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @LSUswimdive.

Order of Events

Friday, January 4:

10 a.m. start:

Women’s 3m prelims

Men’s 1m prelims

Men’s 1m finals

Women’s 3m finals

Saturday, January 5:

10 a.m. start:

Women’s 1m prelims

Men’s 3m prelims

Men’s 3m finals

Women’s 1m finals

Sunday, January 6:

9 a.m. start:

Women’s platform final

Men’s platform final