Louisiana High School State Champ Kaylee Caro (2024) Commits to Keiser

New Orleans, Louisiana’s Kaylee Caro has committed to swim and study at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“Keiser University has not only afforded me the ability to continue to swim competitively but to also fulfill my dream of becoming a nurse anesthetist where I can continue to help others in need.”

Caro swam in high school for St. Mary’s Dominican High School and she trains year-round with Nu Wave Swim Club. At the LHSAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships last November, the then-senior Caro placed 3rd in the 500 free (5:12.37) and 5th in the 200 free (1:58.75). As a junior, she won the 500 free (5:14.85) and finished 6th in the 200 (1:57.69), clocking PBs in both events. She subsequently lowered her 500 time to 5:08.05 in November 2023.

In club swimming, Caro reached lifetime bests in the 100/200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM in January and February of this year, with notable performances in the 500 free (6th), 200 back (8th), 200 fly (8th), 200 IM (12th), and 400 IM (2nd) at the Louisiana Senior Short Course State Championships.

This summer, at the Louisiana Senior Long Course State Championships, she finished 11th in the 400 free, 30th in the 100 back, 11th in the 200 back, 29th in the 100 fly, 7th in the 200 fly, and 16th in the 200 IM.

Keiser men and women both finished last season as national champions at the 2024 NAIA Swimming and Diving Nationals. Caro’s best times in the 500/1650 free would have scored in the top 8, while her 200 fly time would have made the B final.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:46.31

500 free – 5:08.05

200 free – 1:57.69

200 back – 2:13.94

200 fly – 2:13.17

400 IM – 4:40.99

200 IM – 2:15.06

