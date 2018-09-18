Lone Dutch Youth Olympic Games Female Tes Schouten Withdraws

Tes Schouten was one of four athletes named to Netherlands’ roster for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) slated for October 6th to the 18th; however, the 17-year-old has withdrawn from the Buenos Aires-hosted event. After discussion with coach Mark Faber, the newly-minted 100m breaststroke national record holder has decided not to compete due to physical injuries.

Schouten competed at the 2018 European Championships, where her highest finish came in her specialty 100m breast event. Despite entering the meet ranked 7th (1:07.12), Schouten failed to advance to the semi-finals, shut out in 18th place with a disappointing 1:08.56. Because of this lackluster showing, the protegé and coach determined together that a ‘good performance during the YOG proved no real possibility anymore.’

This means that just three swimmers, all male, will represent Netherlands in Buenos Aires. The remaining roster includes American-trained Caspar Corbeau, Juri Dijkstra and Kenzo Simons.