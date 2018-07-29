Dutch Federation Names 4 Swimmers to 2018 Youth Olympic Games Roster

The Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has named 4 swimmers to its 2018 Youth Olympic Games roster, half of the maximum 8 entries allowed per country. The swimmers were chosen by meeting the selection criteria here, and the team was open to athletes born between the years 2000 and 2003, inclusive.

The Dutch didn’t compete at the 2015 or 2017 World Junior Championships, so this will be their first global youth competition since the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, where they won 3 totals: 1 of each color.

The roster is very breaststroke heavy: 3 of the 4 swimmers chosen are primarily breaststrokers. That includes American-trained Caspar Corbeau, who won bronze in the 200 breaststroke at the 2018 European Junior Championships (2:14.13); and Juri Dijkstra, who took bronze in the 50 breaststroke (28.21) at the same meet: the only two Dutch medals from this year’s meet. Corbeau is committed to swim at Texas next season.

Joining them is Kenzo Simons, a sprinter who represented his native Suriname at the CARIFTA Championships in 2016.

The lone female representative is Tes Schouten, who is the Dutch National Record holder in the 100 breaststroke after swimming a 1:07.12 at the KNZB Challenger meet in March.

The swimmers will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina where the Youth Olympics will run from October 6th-18th.

Dutch Roster for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games