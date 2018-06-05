Livin’ Like Larry: How to Step up Your Dryland Game (Video)

SwimSwam is always looking for new and exciting ways of training to share with our readers, in and out of the pool. When we visited Phoenix Swim Club for Practice + Pancakes, we were lucky enough to see their dryland routine in action, which was a little bit different than what most teams do once out of the pool.

Larry Arnold is a strength and conditioning coach at VIBEFit in Phoenix, Arizona. Larry’s routine first focuses on the athletes having good posture and anatomical position through a myriad of different exercises. As swimmers we race and train a lot, and it’s easy for the body to get out of alignment. Larry’s routine helps realign the swimmers.

Larry notes that with swimming being such a repetitive sport, your body is commonly fatigued and therefore more prone to injury outside of the pool, especially during dryland training. His thought is that if he can educate the athletes and give them a good base knowledge about the biomechanics of the body, they can then train harder outside of the pool. And if they can train harder outside of the pool, they can train harder inside of the pool.