LIU Brooklyn Pulls Out of Tri-Meet with Rutgers, Brown

The women’s swimming & diving team at LIU Brooklyn has withdrawn from a scheduled two-day tri meet next weekend against Rutgers and Brown, at Rutgers, scheduled for November 16th and 17th.

LIU Brooklyn actually announced that the meet was ‘cancelled,’ but Rutgers confirmed that the meet was still planned as a dual meet with Brown.

According to Rutgers spokesperson Matthew Choquette, some uncertainty about the meet start time was the cause of LIU Brooklyn’s withdrawal (though LIU Brooklyn hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

“Our tri-meet with LIU Brooklyn and Brown had been tentatively scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17, with Saturday’s availability contingent upon the announcement of the Rutgers football game time,” Choquette said. “A football game with a kickoff of noon or 3:30 p.m. ensures that no other home events can take place in the vicinity of the football stadium on the same day due to parking and operational procedures. The football game time was announced in its 10-day window on Monday, Nov. 5 as either a noon or 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The game time will be made official late on Saturday, Nov. 10 or early Sunday, Nov. 11. On Monday, Nov. 5, this information was relayed to the LIU Brooklyn swimming and diving program, which proceeded to cancel its attendance.”

LIU Brooklyn will next race at the ECAC Winter Championships from November 30th through December 2nd.