Lily Gormsen Leads Sacred Heart to Fourth Straight New York State Title

NYSPHSAA Girls Federation Championship

November 22-23, 2024

Webster Aquatic Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Meet Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 NYSPHSAA Federation Championships Girls”

Sacred Heart Academy won their 4th team title in a row at last weekend’s NYSPHSAA Federation Championships, helped largely by UVA commit Lily Gormsen’s two event titles.

“New York High Schools are broken up into 13 categories and the Federation Championships include any swimmer in one of the categories that earns the state qualifying time.”

Top 5 Team Scores:

Sacred Heart- 240 Hauppauge-Smithtown- 198 Long Beach- 189 Eastchester- 176 Fox Lane- 148

UVA commit Lily Gormsen won Sacred Heart’s only titles in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Her 200 free time of 1:48.64 was just off her best of 1:48.45 from the Metro Senior Championships in February, but she improved her 4th place-finish from last year.

The senior also defended her state title in the 500 at 4:48.78. This is was shy of the 4:47.72 she went to win the event last year, and is off her best time of 4:46.05 from the same Metro Senior Champs meet.

Runner-up team Hauppauge-Smithtown won four events, including two relays. The 200 medley relay went to the team of Julia Lucca (26.12), Mary Schroeder (30.59), Sarah Lucca (24.60), and Olivia Chiofolo (23.70) in a time of 1:45.01.

They also won the 200 free relay with Julia Lucca (24.07), Olivia Chiofolo (24.00), Avery Wilcox (24.68), and Sarah Lucca (23.04) clocking 1:35.79, beating Pittsford by a second and a half.

Hauppauge-Smithtown freshman Sarah Lucca also won both of her individual events. She went 23.29 in the 50 free to beat twin sister Julia Lucca by just under three-tenths of a second. She also won the 100 fly in 54.58, beating the second-place swimmer by over a second. These were both best times for Lucca.

Gretchen Braun, a senior from Canton Central, was the only other two-event winner, taking gold in the 100 free and 100 back. Braun’s 100 free was 50.52, which was two-tenths off her best of 50.32 from February, but she improved her 3rd place finish from last year.

She also defended her title in the 100 back, going a new best time of 53.69 to win the event by almost two seconds. Braun is committed to swim for Northwestern in the fall.

The girls’ 200 IM went to Villanova commit and Shoreham Wading senior, Emily Herr. Her 2:03.60 was off her best of 2:01.86 from her Sectionals meet in March.

Fayth Godspeed, a Niskayuna junior, won the 100 breast in a new best time of 1:03.17, overtaking her 1:03.60 from this meet last year.

The last event of the meet, the 400 free relay, was won by the Long Beach High School team of Una Diaz (52.54), Gwen Serafin (53.23), Jessica Bassett (52.93), and Vivienne Zangaro (51.19). Their final time of 3:29.89 beat Sacred Heart’s 3:30.45 by just over half a second.

The diving event went to Fredonia High School senior, Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer in 503.50, putting her just 10 points ahead of the second-place diver Victoria Wang of Manhasset senior who scored 493.60.