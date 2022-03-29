LIAC’s Reid O’Connell Shines With Nine Wins At NCSA Age Group Championships

2022 NCSA Age Group Championships

One week after the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships wrapped up in Orlando, the age group version of the meet took place at the Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center, featuring swimmers aged 14 and under.

Headlining the action was Long Island Aquatic Club’s Reid O’Connell, who dominated the boys’ 11-12 age group with an astonishing nine individual victories.

O’Connell, 12, established best times in six of the 10 individual events he swam, also earning a runner-up finish in the 200 fly.

The LIAC swimmer moved up to 12th all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group in both the 400 IM (4:15.40) and 200 fly (1:59.68), with teammate Ryan Baldwin edging him out in the 200 fly (1:59.49) to remain 11th in age group history (Baldwin’s previous best was 1:59.59).

O’Connell also moved into 22nd all-time in the 500 free (4:48.65), 30th in the 100 free (49.34), 45th in the 200 breast (2:15.52) and 60th in the 100 back (55.37).

He also won the 200 free (1:48.09), 200 back (1:59.34), 100 IM (55.65) and 200 IM (1:59.56), just off his lifetime bests. Of those four races, his highest ranking in the 11-12 age group is the 200 IM, where his PB of 1:58.79 ranks him 11th all-time.

In the boys’ 11-12 100 fly, Baldwin (54.73) took second to St. Charles Swim Team’s Thomas McMillan, who clocked 54.45 to move into a tie for 40th in age group history. Baldwin owns a best of 54.52 that ranks him tied for 47th.

The 50 fly produced several highly-ranked performances, with Eagle Swim Team’s Langston Duncan winning the boys’ 13-14 event in a time of 22.86, making him the 10th-fastest 14-year-old ever.

Patriot Aquatic Club’s Enzo Desviat Ruiz was fifth in 23.65, becoming the ninth-fastest 13-year-old of all-time, and NCAP’s Andrew Vanas was sixth in 23.83 to become the 12th-fastest 13-year-old ever.

Desviat Ruiz also clocked 51.95 in the 100 fly, slotting him at 43rd all-time among 13-year-olds.

On the girls’ side, Rockwood Swim Club’s Sydney Schoeck blasted her way to a time of 54.95 in the 13-14 100 back, making her the 23rd-fastest 13-year-old of all-time. Her 200 back time of 1:59.57 ranks her 43rd among 13-year-olds.

In the team race, Nova of Virginia came out on top for both boys and girls. 10-year-old John Danahy led the Nova boys with 190 points, winning seven individual events, while the top scorer on the girls’ side was 12-year-old Elizabeth Cribbs (87.5 points).