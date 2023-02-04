Leon Marchand Clocks 4:07.81 500 Free To Become #5 Performer Of All-Time

ARIZONA STATE VS. ARIZONA

Saturday, February 4, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobil

During the same ASU vs. Arizona dual meet where he swam a nation-leading 100 back, Leon Marchand went on to clock a suited 4:07.81 in the 500 free, setting the nation’s top time and becoming the fifth-fastest performer of time. His swim was his first-ever 500-yard free race.

In addition, Marchand’s swim means that he has officially completed a perfect pre-championship season, meaning in the 2022-23 season he didn’t lose a single individual race prior to conferences or NCAAs.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 500-Yard Free:

Kieran Smith, Florida — 4:06.32 (2020) Matt Sates, Georgia — 4:06.61 (2022) Jake Magahey, Georgia — 4:06.71 (2021) Zane Grothe, Auburn — 4:07.25 (2017) Leon Marchand, ASU — 4:07.81 (2023) Townley Haas, Texas — 4:08.19 (2019)

Marchand now leads the NCAA in 7 out of the 13 individually contested championship events, which means he has more NCAA-leading championship events than the rest of the country combined. He also has nation-leading times in all four strokes, plus IM.

Leon Marchand, Nation-Leading Times, 2022-23 NCAA season:

100 back: 44.77

100 breast: 51.01

200 breast: 1:48.82

200 fly: 1:39.57

200 IM: 1:38.89

400 IM: 3:31.84 (NCAA record)

500 free: 4:07.81

In fact, Marchand was nearly on pace with Kieran Smith‘s NCAA and US Open record for the first 400 yard of the race, but Smith closed over a second faster on his final 100. That being said, the fact that Marchand swam one of the fastest 500 frees of all-time in a dual meet means that he clearly has a shot of taking down Smith’s record if he races the event more in the future.

Kieran Smith, 2020 SECs Leon Marchand, 2023 100y 47.28 47.16 200y 49.80 50.16 300y 50.27 50.03 400y 49.90 50.17 500y 49.07 50.29 Total 4:06.32 4:07.81

Two weeks ago, Marchand’s head coach Bob Bowman told SwimSwam that Marchand had swam a 4:18 500 free unsuited at the end of practice on a push, a swim that was an indication of his eventual success in the event.