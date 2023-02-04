Leon Marchand Clocks 4:07.81 500 Free To Become #5 Performer Of All-Time

ARIZONA STATE VS. ARIZONA
- Saturday, February 4, 2023
- SCY (25 yards)
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- Live Results Under “Arizona State vs. Arizona” on MeetMobil
During the same ASU vs. Arizona dual meet where he swam a nation-leading 100 back, Leon Marchand went on to clock a suited 4:07.81 in the 500 free, setting the nation’s top time and becoming the fifth-fastest performer of time. His swim was his first-ever 500-yard free race.
In addition, Marchand’s swim means that he has officially completed a perfect pre-championship season, meaning in the 2022-23 season he didn’t lose a single individual race prior to conferences or NCAAs.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 500-Yard Free:
- Kieran Smith, Florida — 4:06.32 (2020)
- Matt Sates, Georgia — 4:06.61 (2022)
- Jake Magahey, Georgia — 4:06.71 (2021)
- Zane Grothe, Auburn — 4:07.25 (2017)
- Leon Marchand, ASU — 4:07.81 (2023)
- Townley Haas, Texas — 4:08.19 (2019)
Marchand now leads the NCAA in 7 out of the 13 individually contested championship events, which means he has more NCAA-leading championship events than the rest of the country combined. He also has nation-leading times in all four strokes, plus IM.
Leon Marchand, Nation-Leading Times, 2022-23 NCAA season:
- 100 back: 44.77
- 100 breast: 51.01
- 200 breast: 1:48.82
- 200 fly: 1:39.57
- 200 IM: 1:38.89
- 400 IM: 3:31.84 (NCAA record)
- 500 free: 4:07.81
In fact, Marchand was nearly on pace with Kieran Smith‘s NCAA and US Open record for the first 400 yard of the race, but Smith closed over a second faster on his final 100. That being said, the fact that Marchand swam one of the fastest 500 frees of all-time in a dual meet means that he clearly has a shot of taking down Smith’s record if he races the event more in the future.
|Kieran Smith, 2020 SECs
|Leon Marchand, 2023
|100y
|47.28
|47.16
|200y
|49.80
|50.16
|300y
|50.27
|50.03
|400y
|49.90
|50.17
|500y
|49.07
|50.29
|Total
|4:06.32
|4:07.81
Two weeks ago, Marchand’s head coach Bob Bowman told SwimSwam that Marchand had swam a 4:18 500 free unsuited at the end of practice on a push, a swim that was an indication of his eventual success in the event.
The 50 and the 1500 free would be a bit of a stretch but at this point, if he was training for any event, I think he’d win it at NCAA. And beyond Dressel’s 50,100 free and 1fly, he could challenge all the records.
If i were a betting person, I dont think id bet against him for the foreseeable future.
Sink or Swim: Marchand is the best yards swimmer of all time.
Personally I’m swimming it. He’s got nation leading times in all 4 strokes (and both IMs) across 4 different distances and the ability to split 1:29, 40. (if not 39 at this point ffs), and an 18 on the free relays.
There is nothing he cannot do.
Most versatile, yes but Caeleb Dressel still is the best. He not only won 3 races but he obliterated his NCAA records, broke down barriers all the while proving he can also hold nation leading times and get records in 4 out of the 5 swimming disciplines in 3 distances.
What was Phelps 500free?
4:12.33. He held the 17-18 NAG for 17 years before Luke Hobson broke it last year.
He went 410 Grand Prix in Long Beach 2008
Probably can’t break 22 in a 50 scy free 🤷🏼♀️
nice satire buddy
He must be doing USRPT because he’s going fast at every meet.
Bob Bowman, famed USRPT disciple
“ Marchand now leads the NCAA in 7 out of the 13 individually contested championship events, which means he has more NCAA-leading championship events than the rest of the country combined.”
Incomprehensible. Unreal.
I’d venture to say he would have that title in 10/13 races if he swam a 200 free,100 fly, and 200 back in his current shape! His dominance is unmatched.
3:29 is looking more and more feasible. @BearlyBreating, any decision on what you will eat on webcam?
It’s amazing that even in Leon’s “off” events at a dual meet, he’s still historically fast.
This is the best swimmer in the world!