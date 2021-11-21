Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lehigh Defeats Rival Lafayette

Lehigh vs. Lafayette

  • Friday, November 19, 2021
  • Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  • Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Lehigh Athletics

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In a meet that went all the way down to the wire, the Lehigh men’s swimming and diving team eeked out a close, yet successful 154-134 victory over archrival Lafayette Friday night in The Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network and Coordinated Health. The win is the Mountain Hawks’ (2-2, 1-1 PL) 30th straight over the Leopards, taking a dominant 79-14 lead in the all-time series.

Lehigh managed to take home nine first place finishes en route to the 20-point win over Lafayette. Of the nine wins, Owen ThomasGlenn Lasco and Miles Cox each earned two first place finishes, while Addison Cochran also got a pair of victories on the diving board to lead the Mountain Hawks to the win.

“It was definitely a nail-biter tonight,” said head coach Rob Herb. “I’ve said many times before, I’ve seen the progress of the Lafayette men’s program, which isn’t a surprise because it’s Jim Dailey. He’s an amazing coach that has put together a team that continues to chip away at us and it makes me nervous every year.

“We try to improve constantly. We did have a little bit of a miss in the fact that we had a three-week training period when we didn’t have any meets. That can put a strain on racing and I think it did. But while you want to sweep Lafayette, this was very much a team win. Everyone went out and did their part and we did it, that’s why we won. A win is a win, as much as I’d like to say I wanted to win by more, no, a win is a win.”

The big event of the night ended up being the final one, the 400-yard freestyle relay in which the Mountain Hawks needed at least a second and third place finish to get the dual meet victory. The team of Tim NorrisAiden McCurleyAlex Patti and Lasco swam to a time of 3:03.85 to obtain the dramatic win. The relay team of Keagan CaseyElvin LeeJoe Huber and Connor Goodyear picked up third place with a time of 3:07.93.

The first victory of the night for Lehigh came in the 100-yard backstroke event when Thomas swam to a time of 49.44, beating out third place finisher Huber at 50.76. Thomas also won the 200-yard backstroke event with a time of 1:50.74.

Cox won his first of two in the 200-yard butterfly (1:50.70) while Janik Wing came in third place (1:55.11). Cox was also victorious in the 100-yard butterfly with his time of 49.74.

Per usual, Lasco secured wins in the 50-yard freestyle (20.62) and 100-yard freestyle (45.47) events.

And on the diving boards, it was Cochran who shined with a win in the one-meter (227.95) and the three-meter (260.48), in which he received 10 bonus points, giving the Mountain Hawks the cushion needed to move past the Leopards.

The Lehigh women’s swimming and diving team is off to a 4-0 start to the 2021-22 season after the Mountain Hawks used 13 first place finishes to completely dismantle Lafayette, 211-88 in The Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network and Coordinated Health. With the victory, Lehigh wins its 14th straight meet over the Leopards and improve to 36-13 in the all-time series.

Fifth year freestylist Ann Foley swam to three first place finishes for the meet, while both Hallie Wilson and Sarah Hardy tallied a pair of wins for the Brown and White.

“The women continue to show so much strength,” said head coach Rob Herb. “Even in the areas we did not win events, our times were really strong. Again, we have not done a lot of racing this year, so getting back on the horse and seeing it happen was really cool.

“But it’s not just one person winning races for us this year, it’s been multiple different winners. The diversity of the winners on this team is what continues to make this team so special and strong.”

Lehigh kicked off the night with a bang in the 400-yard medley relay as the team of Wilson, Maddie Dorish, Hardy and Grace Rogowski swam to a time of 3:50.22 and a first-place finish, collecting nine points.

Julia Stevens got the win in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:41.00) while Foley got the first of three victories in the 200-yard free style (1:50.85). The Mountain Hawks picked up the 1-2-3 finish in the event with Rogowski (1:53.11) coming in second and Sarah Manthorp (1:53.31) third. Foley also picked up a win in the 50-yard freestyle (23.79) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.23).

Wilson got the first of her two individual event wins in the 100-yard backstroke with a winning time of 57.50. Willa Werwaiss picked up second place (58.24) while Monica Wintermute swam to a third-place showing (59.27). Wilson also placed first in the in the 200-yard backstroke event, beating out teammates Hardy (2:05.51) and Werwaiss (2:05.54) with a time of 2:03.13.

Sarah Hardy continued to showcase her abilities on the season, swimming to a win in the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.33), just ahead of second place Stevens (2:05.84) and Natalie Martin in third (2:06.23). She also claimed the win the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.55, just ahead of teammate Ashley Carper (58.61) in third place.

On the diving boards, freshman Sarah Gill picked up two more first place victories, adding to the start of her impressive collegiate career. She scored first in the one-meter diving event at 247.95, while placing first in the three-meter with a score of 244.77.

The Mountain Hawks closed out the meet in style with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay with the team of Manthorp, Mikalic, Stevens and Foley swimming to a dominant time of 3:31.54.

Lehigh will continue its dual schedule on Dec. 4 at Drexel, kicking things off at 1 p.m. from Philadelphia.

Courtesy: Lafayette Athletics

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lafayette swimming and diving team continued its season on Friday with a dual meet against rival Lehigh. Lehigh claimed a pair of victories winning the men’s competition 154-134 and the women’s 211-88.

On the men’s side, the Leopards won seven events on the day. The first win came in the 400 yard medley relay, as the foursome of James LapsleyMichael GorganAvery Letourneau, and Aaron Tupper finished first overall in a time of 3:18.20 to score the first 11 points on the evening. This time set a new Lafayette school record in the event.

The win in the 400 yard medley relay was just the first of many wins in a spectacular day for Gorgan. He came back later to win the 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 54.47 to score nine points in the event. Gorgan won the race by nearly four seconds, and his finish set a new pool record in the event. He also won the 200 yard breaststroke in a time of 2:00.96 to add another nine points to his total. In this race, he dominated the field, winning the race by over seven seconds. To cap off the evening, Gorgan also finished first in the 100 yard IM in a final time of 51.93 to add the final nine points to his meet total.

Andrew Campbell also got in on the winning for Lafayette, finishing first overall in the 1000 yard freestyle in a final time of 9:32.12 to score nine points for the Leopards. He also dominated the field in the race, winning by over 18 seconds. He also came back later to win the 500 yard freestyle in a time of 4:38.76 to add another nine points to his meet total.

The final win came from Antonio Arena, finishing first in the 200 yard freestyle in a time of 1:42.76 to score another nine points on the day for the Leopards.

Some other strong finishes on evening for the men included: Lapsley (100 yard backstroke, 2nd – 50.23), Letourneau (200 yard butterfly, 2nd – 1:54.59), Tupper (50 yard freestyle, 2nd – 20.97), (100 yard freestyle, 2nd – 45.93), Naoki Nomura (1 meter diving, 2nd – 151.35), (3 meter diving, 2nd – 148.73),  Jack Oleson (200 yard breaststroke, 2nd – 2:08.39), and Peter Kawash (100 yard IM, 2nd – 51.95).

The finish from Lapsley in the 100 yard backstroke is also a new school record for Lafayette.

On the women’s side, the Leopards won three races on the day, all won by Haleigh Marzano. She claimed the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing first in a time of 1:04.85 to score nine points in the event, and then secured a first-place finish in the 200 yard breaststroke (2:23.21). Her final win came in the 100 yard IM, touching the wall in 59.93. The finishes from Marzano in the 100 yard breaststroke and 100 IM are both new school records for Lafayette.

Marzano was also a part of the 400 yard medley team that finished second overall in a time of 3:53.39 to score the first four points on the day for Lafayette. Joining her were teammates Maggie IvieSophia Toomey, and Samantha Talecki.

Sydney Perks had a strong meet for Lafayette, finishing second in the 1000 yard freestyle in a time of 10:42.64 to score four points in the event.

Eden Ephraim and Shaylee Daniels finished second and third overall in the one meter diving with respective scores of 211.50 and 202.88.

Toomey also came back later in the evening to finish second overall in the 100 yard butterfly in a time of 57.52.

Closing the scoring out for the women was the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Ivie, Kristen O’Connor, Talecki, and Tara Leininger, finishing second overall in a time of 3:34.73.

“All the classes performed very well,” said head coach, James Dailey. “Our seniors lead by example, our juniors scored some great points and our sophomores and first years yielded some amazing results.”

The Leopards return to action on Dec. 4th as the women compete against East Stroudsburg. The men will compete against East Stroudsburg the next day.

