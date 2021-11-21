Harvard Men Defeat Columbia in First At-Home Competition in 629 Days

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s swimming and diving defeated Columbia University, 207-93, on Friday afternoon at Blodgett Pool in its home opener as the Crimson competed at home for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020 – a span of 629 days.

The Crimson (3-0, 3-0 Ivy) won 13 of the 14 swimming events and added 12 second-place showings and eight third-place finishes to top the visiting Lions (2-2, 2-2 Ivy), taking its third straight Ivy League dual win to begin the season.

Harvard swept the top three spots in three events (1,000 free, 100 free, 500 free), won 11 individual swimming events (1,000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 200 back, 500 free, 100 fly, 200 IM), and took both relays (400 medley, 200 free).

Sophomore Cole Kuster (1000 free, 500 free), junior Jared Simpson (100 breast, 200 IM), and junior Umitcan Gures (50 free, 100 fly) all won two individual events on the day. First-year Ben Littlejohn captured the 200 free while also helping the Crimson win the 400-medley relay and 200-free relay. Four other Harvard student-athletes – first-year Anthony Rincon (100 back), senior Jake Johnson (200 fly), senior Raphael Marcoux (100 free), and senior Dean Farris (200 back) – earned individual event wins.

On the boards, sophomore Luke Foster came in second in 3-meter diving while first-year Adam Wesson placed second in 1-meter diving.

Harvard Highlights

Next Up

Harvard closes the calendar year at the Minnesota Invitational from Dec. 1-4 in Minneapolis, Minn.