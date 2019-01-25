Legendary Pennsylvania High School Coach Gwen Whildin Dies

Legendary Pennsylvania high school swimming coach Gwen Whildin died on February 21st, 2019 at her home in Pompano Beach, Florida of complications from diabetes and ESRD. She was 66.

Whildin taught and coached at a number of schools in eastern Pennsylvania, including 4 years with the Panther Valley School District and 32 years with the Northampton Area School District, where she retired as coordinator of the district health and physical education program.

She coached the Northampton High boys to the 1993 PIAA State Championship, and in total led the school to 8 Mountain Valley Conference titles and 18 event state titles.

Whildin was the coach at Emmaus High School in 2006-2007, when the girls’ team went undefeated and won the state title, taking a dominant 6 state titles.

She returned to Northampton for the 2009-2010 season, and a her rebuilding efforts there earned her the 2014 Express-Times Coach of the Year.

She also founded and coached the KIDS US Swim Club, where she coached, among others, 2-time Paralympic gold medalist Travis Mohr; as well as US National Teamer and Big Ten Champion Allysa Vavra.