Nathan Adrian Ko Hua Testicular Cancer

3 baar olympian rah chuke U.S. Ke Nathan adrian Ko lekar ek chauka dena wale news bahar aayi hai ki unko testicular cancer hai. ye news nathan ne khud social media par tweet krke thrusday ko apne followers ke beech share kari, is news ke sath nathan ne ye bhi btaya ki wo apni 2020 tokyo olympics ki tyari ko continue karte rhenge.

“Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down. Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right. At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn’t hurt. After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues. I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need. As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned! But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable. I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support. I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon. #menshealth #testicularcancer #standuptocancer”

A post shared by Nathan Adrian.

adrian pichle 10 saal se U.S. national team ka hissa rahe hai. adrian 19 years ke jab the tab wo kafi charche me the kyuki unhone 2008 ke short course world championships ke liye qualify kiya tha and usme 100free and 2 relays me gold medal bhi jeeta tha. usi year nathan ne apna first olympic bhi khela or 4*100m freestyle me gold medal bhi jeeta.

Adrian pichle 10 saal ne US ke har ek major event ke liye qualify kiye hai jisme long course worlds 2009,2011,2013,2015 and 2017; olympics 2010 and 2016 and pan pacific championships 2010,2014 and 2018. inhone 5 olympic golds jeete hai. world championships me 10 golds and total 16 medals long and short ko mila kar.

last summer adrian ne 2018 pan pacs team ke liye qualify kiya and 2019 ke pan american games ke liye apni jagah pakki kari. adrian 4*100 free relay me sabke favorite hai iske sath hi unhone ne 2019 worlds ke liye bhi apni jaga pakki kar li hai.

adrian ke 2008 and 2012 olympic teammates Eric Shanteau bhi apne competition years me isi testicular cancer ka shikaar hue the tab eric ki age 24 thi. unhone 2008 ke trials ke liye apne treatment ko delay kiya tha and unhone 4 saal baad 28 saal ki age me fir se olympic game me wapsi kari thi.