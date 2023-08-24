Lars Jorgensen Paid $75K Settlement Before Resignation from Kentucky

Former Kentucky head coach Lars Jorgensen was paid a $75,000 settlement before resigning in June — significantly less than the $402,500 left on his contract through the 2024-25 season — according to an open records request by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

SwimSwam also made an open records request for any documents related to investigations against Jorgensen, which revealed details about his previous NCAA compliance rules violations last year. However, neither records request offered more insight into this year’s investigation that resulted in his paid leave on May 1.

If Jorgensen had been fired without cause, he would have been owed his remaining salary of nearly half a million dollars. But by signing the separation agreement, the 10th-year Wildcats coach agreed to forgo any future claims against Kentucky. He could be fired with cause for level 1 or level 2 violations of NCAA or SEC rules, failure to follow university policies, acts of misconduct, failure to comply with an NCAA investigation, violating the NCAA’s sports wagering policy, and engaging in conduct that would embarrass the university or harm a student athlete.

The self-reported rules violations from last year were all level 3 infractions:

Countable athletically related activities (CARA) occurred on three required days off for the women’s swimmers

CARA occurred on one required day off for the men’s swimmers

Six hours of CARA occurred on two days which were outside of the playing season during a vacation period

Required athletically related activities (RARA) occurred on one required day off for the women’s swimmers

The men’s swimmers only met 13 of the 14 additional required days off

CARA occurred on the civic engagement day off

22 non-postseason women’s swimmers participated in an overage of CARA by 21 minutes

14 postseason women’s swimmers participated in an overage of CARA by 19 minutes

14 non-postseason men’s swimmers participated in an overage of CARA by 9 minutes

A men’s administrative team meeting occurred with less than adequate notice

As a result of last year’s violations, Jorgensen was suspended for one meet by the SEC along with a weeklong suspension from team activities self-imposed by Kentucky. However, swimmers told SwimSwam that they were never told of the true reason for Jorgensen’s absence last season.

Former Princeton head coach Bret Lungaard was hired as Jorgensen’s replacement in July.