La Mirada’s Lavona Harper Makes Verbal Commitment to Cornell

Lavona Harper from La Habra, California has announced that she has made a verbal commitment to the application process at Cornell University.*

“I’m extremely blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of Cornell’s class of 2022. All these years of pain, tears, hard work, and dedication were well worth the dream. Thank you to everyone who took a part in this journey and helped me live my dream. Go Big Red!!”

Harper swims for Sonora High School and the La Mirada Armada club team. At the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships in May, she placed 12th in the 200 free (1:53.26) and 8th in the 500 free (5:00.33), and anchored the 400 free relay (52.34) to a third-place finish. In club swimming she had all her best performances, in both SCY and LCM, at the three Sectional meets that took place during her junior year. That includes lifetime bests in the 100 back and 400 IM in December, in the 1000 free, 200 back, and 200 IM in March, and the 200m back and 200/400m IM in July in her home pool.

Harper’s best 1000 free would have scored in the top 8 at the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Championships, and her 500 free and 400 IM would have made the B finals. Her 200 free and 200 back times are still outside scoring range for the Ivy League.

Top SCY times:

1000 free – 9:57.99

500 free – 4:53.92

200 free – 1:52.48

200 back – 2:04.59

400 IM – 4:23.04

