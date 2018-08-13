LA County Reclaims National Title – 2018 USLA National Lifeguard Championships

LA County Surf Life Saving Association won the coveted Howard Lee Trophy awarded to the 2018 Jersey Mike’s USLA National Champion. The team of talented lifeguards reclaim the title after the perennial powers were dethroned by Monmouth County (N.J.) last year. LA County has now won the overall team championship 29 out of the past 31 years. Capping off an exciting week in Virginia Beach, Monmouth County finished in second place while hosts Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association rounded out the podium in third place.

“The Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association was honored to host this inspiring group of life savers and elite athletes for the last four days and we cannot wait for them to return in 2019,” said Tom Gill, President of the VBLA. “We would like to thank all the officials, volunteers, sponsors and all who made this incredible event possible.”

In a weather-shortened final day of competition, LA County was able to maintain the lead they built and finished with a whopping 1244.252 points. LA County used their incredible team depth and strong performances from several competitors including overall points leader Jenna Solberg, multi-event champion Kelsey Cummings and surf ski champions Timothy Burdiak and Renae Jackson.

Top performers in the Jersey Mike’s 2018 USLA National Lifeguard Championships included the men’s overall points winner Hayden Hemmens from Newport Beach, who finished in second place last year. He was followed by Ryan Paroz of Hampton Lifeguard Association. On the women’s side, Jenna Solberg of LA County captured her third straight overall women’s title with 94 points, beating out teammate Kelsey Cummings, who finished just behind at 89.5 points.

Hosted by the Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association in conjunction with the city of Virginia Beach, the Jersey Mike’s USLA National Lifeguard Championships saw nearly 900 junior and professional lifeguards from across the country descend on Virginia Beach to compete for individual and team honors in water and beach course events that challenge and sharpen their lifesaving skills.

The annual National Championships will return to Virginia Beach for a second straight year in 2019.

For more information on the USLA National Lifeguard Championships and full results visit http://www.uslanationals.org/.

USLA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS: Saturday, August 11, 2018

*NOTE – Due to inclement weather, Board Rescue, Landline Rescue, Open Run-Swim-Run and Taplin Relay were not contested

Howard Lee Trophy – Overall Points Open and Age Group combined ‘A’ Teams with ranking, chapter and total points:

LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., 1244.252 Monmouth County (N.J.), 832.002 Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, 301.754

LACOLA Trophy – Overall Points Open and Age Group combined ‘B’ Teams with ranking, chapter and total points:

Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue, 224.752 Smith Point, 213.752 Riis Park, 202.00

Greg Farry Trophy – Overall Points Women & Men Open Only with ranking, chapter and total points:

LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., 785.252 Monmouth County, 481.002 Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, 217.754

Sheridan Byerly Trophy – USLA Region scoring the most Open & Age Group points overall with ranking, chapter and total points:

Mid Atlantic, 2043.256 Southwest, 1638.004 Southeast, 1076.002

Men’s Overall Points Top Finishers

Hayden Hemmens – Newport Beach Ocean Lifeguard Assoc., 92.250 Ryan Paroz – Hampton Lifeguard Assoc., 51.000 Jake Miller – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., 49.125

Women’s Overall Points Top Finishers

Jenna Solberg – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., 94.000 Kelsey Cummings – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., 89.500 April O’Gorman – Volusia Surf Lifesaving Association, 85.750

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

2K BEACH RUN: Competitors race 2,000 meters on the beach in two 1,000 meter legs as follows: on the starting signal competitors race along the left side of the lane to round (clockwise or right hand in) the turning pole 1,000 meters distant, and return 1,000 meters toward the starting pole and then race to cross the finish line. The finish is judged on the competitor’s chest crossing the finish line. Competitors must finish on their feet in an upright position.

OPEN MEN:

Harrison Martingayle – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va. Lucas Wright – Sussex County, Del. Jackson Martingayle – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

OPEN WOMEN:

Emily Ritter – Sussex County, Del. Amelie Roy – Outer Banks, N.C. Doria Martingayle – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

Age Group: 30-34

Men: Mike O’Reilly – Sussex County, Del.

Women: Blaine Regan – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

Age Group: 35-39

Men: Yovani Vidal – Miami Beach, Fla.

Women: Sylvia Wolff – Outer Banks, N.C.

Age Group: 40-44

Men: David Dierstein – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

Women: Kristen Sudol – Monmouth County, N.J.

Age Group: 45-49

Men: Kevin Krause – Smith Point, N.Y.

Women: Robyn Skove – Hollywood Beach, Fla.

Age Group: 50-54

Men: Kevin Martingayle – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

Women: Chris Linkletter – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 55-59

Men: Roland Woolson – Monmouth County, N.J.

Women: Maria Schiavello – Outer Banks, N.C.

Age Group: 60-64

Men: John Kenny – Outer Banks, N.C.

Women: Vanessa Edwardes – Hampton Lifeguard Assoc., N.Y.

Age Group: 65-69

Men: Dave Pierson – Monmouth County, N.J.

Women: Susan Wallis – Jax Beach, Fla.

Age Group: 70+

Men: Joel Gitelson – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

BEACH RELAY: Teams of four (4) individuals compete in a baton relay fashion over a 90-meter course. To start, two competitors take position in the assigned late at each end of the course. After the start each competitor completes a leg of the course with a baton held in either hand and passes the baton at the conclusion of the first, second and third leg to the next runner. All competitors shall finish their leg of the event on their feet and in an upright position.

OPEN MEN:

Alex Triani, Aldas Levisauskas, Charlie Appel, Pierce May – Smith Point, N.Y. Maurice Peacock, Tyler Burch, Will Chartrand, Michael Elwood – Outer Banks, N.C. Holden Wingate, Billy Swontek, Cooper Shawver, Drew Mulcahy – Sussex County, Del.

OPEN WOMEN:

Emily Ruppert, Kathryn Giles, Hannah Venables, Josie Nixon – Sussex County/Dewey Beach, Del. Summer Bingaman, Cierra Kopecky, Ava Krivosh, Kali Dawson – Ocean City, Md. MaryKate George, Kelsey Kaub, Caroline Gmelich, Kristen DiTommaso – Monmouth County, N.J.

RUN-SWIM-RUN: From the start line, competitors run to pass around the turning flag and enter the water to swim out and around he buoys. Competitors swim back to the beach to again run around the turning flag before running to the finish line.

Age Group: 30-34

Men: Patrick Frisk – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association, Va.

Women: Brittany Myers – Destin, Fla.

Age Group: 35-39

Men: Wadley Wadley – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Women: Sylvia Wolff – Outer Banks, N.C.

Age Group: 40-44

Men: Todd Sudol – Monmouth County, N.J.

Women: Desi Stoyanova – Miami Beach, Fla.

Age Group: 45-49

Men: Rian Klenke – Boca Raton, Fla.

Women: Robyn Skove – Hollywood Beach, Fla.

Age Group: 50-54

Men: Randall Eickhoff – California State Lifeguard Association

Women: Chris Linkletter – LA County Surf Life Saving Association, Calif.

Age Group: 55-59

Men: Charlie Lydecker – Smith Point, N.Y.

Women: Ann Finley – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 60-64

Men: Robert Kollar – Jones Beach State Park, N.Y.

Women: Nancy Hodges – Virginia Beach Lifesaving Association

Age Group: 65-69

Men: Eldin Onsgard – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Women: Susan Wallis – Jax Beach, Fla.

Age Group: 70+

Men: Joel Gitelson – LA County Surf Life Saving Association, Calif.

IRONMAN/IRONWOMAN: Competitors cover a 1,400 meter (approx.) course that includes a swim leg, a board leg, a ski leg and a beach sprint finish.

Open Men’s

Hayden Hemmens – Newport Beach Ocean Lifeguard Assoc., Calif. Brian Murphy – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Thomas O’Neill – Riis Park, N.Y.

Open Women’s

April O’Gorman – Volusia Surf Lifesaving Association, Fla. Jenna Solberg – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Kelsey Cummings – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 30-34

Men: Nathan Humberston – Monmouth County, N.J.

Women: Coral Kemp – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 35-39

Men: Justin Voorheis – Sussex County, Del.

Women: Tandis Morgan – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 40-44

Men: Phill Lloyd – Outer Banks, N.C.

Women: Jennifer Noonan – Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue, Fla.

Age Group: 45-49

Men: Cris Dobrosielski – California State Lifeguard Association

Women: Michelle Davidson – Monmouth County, N.J.

Age Group: 50-54

Men: Randall Eickhoff – California State Lifeguard Association

Women: Chris Linkletter – LA County Surf Life Saving Association, Calif.

Age Group 55-59

Men: David Ann Finley – LA County Surf Life Saving Association, Calif.

Age Group 60-64

Men: John Skudin – Long Beach, N.Y.

Age Group 65-69:

Men: Eldin Onsgard – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Women: Susan Wallis – Jax Beach, Fla.

Age Group 70+:

Men: Joel Gitelson – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

SURFSKI RACE: Competitors steady their skis in line in knee deep water about 1.5 meters apart. Competitors must obey directions from the starter or check starter concerning ski alignment at the start. On the starting signal, competitors paddle their skis around the apex course marked by three red buoys in a clockwise direction and return to finish when any part of the ski crosses the in-water finish line- ridden, gripped or carried by the competitor. Competitors may lose contact with their ski without necessarily being disqualified.

OPEN MEN:

Timothy Burdiak – LA County Surf Life Saving Association, Calif. Ryan Paroz – Hampton Lifeguard Assoc., N.Y. Nathan Humberston – Monmouth County, N.J.

OPEN WOMEN:

Renae Jackson – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Kelsey Cummings – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. April O’Gorman – Volusia Surf Lifesaving Association, Fla.

RESCUE RACE: Four competitors from each team participate in the event: a “victim,” one rescue tube swimmer and two rescuers. The victim swims approximately 120 meters to a designated buoy, signals and waits to be rescued by the rescue tube swimmer. As they return to shore, the remaining two rescuers enter the water to assist. The event finishes when the first competitor in a team crosses the finish line while in contact with the victim.

Open Women

Coral Kemp, Kelsey Cummings, Jenna Solberg, Renae Jackson – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif. Madison Young, April O’Gorman, Hallie Petersohn, Jessica Gerber Andrews – Volusia Surf Lifesaving Association, Fla. Caroline Gmelich, Sarah Brennan, MaryKate George, Kelsey Kaub – Monmouth County, N.J.

AMERICAN IRONMAN/WOMAN: Competitors cover a 1400 m (approx.) course that includes a swim leg, a board leg, a solo surfboat leg, and a beach sprint finish. Conditions of racing each leg are as generally required for the individual conditions of that discipline including the rules governing the component disciplines: surfboats, board races, surf races, beach sprints. The sequence of legs shall be determined by draw at the commencement of each competition at least one hour prior to the race. The same ballot shall determine the order of legs for the Ironman and Taplin Relay. If the surf boat leg is first, competitors will start with a typical Surfboat start with a handler.

Women’s Open

Stephanie Eisenring – Deerfield Beach, Fla. Alexandre O’Connor – Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Jenna Solberg – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 30-34

Men: Jeff Hart – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Women: Tiffany LaCasse-Johnson – Palm Beach Couty, Fla.

Age Group: 35-39

Men: Jeff Lombardo – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group: 40-44

Men: Tyler Morgan – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Women: Jennifer Noonan – Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue, Fla.

Age Group: 45-49

Men: Wade Rickerson – Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue, Fla.

Women: Sherri Griffith – Boca Raton, Fla.

Age Group: 50-54

Men: Mel Solberg – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Women: Chris Linkletter – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group 55-59

Men: Roland Woolson – Monmouth County, N.J.

Women: Janet Carbin – Monmouth County, N.J.

Age Group 60-64

Men: John Skudin – Long Beach, N.Y.

Age Group 65-69:

Men: Eldin Onsgard – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

Age Group 70+:

Men: Joel Gitelson – LA County Surf Life Saving Assoc., Calif.

About USLA

The United States Lifesaving Association is America’s nonprofit professional association of beach lifeguards and open water rescuers. USLA works to reduce the incidence of death and injury in the aquatic environment through public education, national lifeguard standards, training programs, promotion of high levels of lifeguard readiness, and other means. Lifeguard competition in the U.S. owes its heritage to the Surf Lifesaving competitions in Australia. The first National Lifeguard Competition under the USLA banner was held in San Diego in August of 1980, bringing members of the various chapters from around the nation to compete. There are now more than 100 chapters of USLA, each affiliated with local lifesaving services and beach patrols, and composed of employees of these organizations. For more information, please visit www.uslanationals.org.

Swimming news courtesy of USLA.