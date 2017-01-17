LA 2024 Bid Organizers Propose Groundbreaking 2-Site Opening Ceremony

An Olympic Games Opening Ceremony sets the tone for the entire two-week event, giving the host city a chance to put its nation’s culture, history and vision on display. One of three cities remaining in the running to host the 2024 edition of the Olympic Games, Los Angeles, California is formulating a potentially groundbreaking opening ceremony concept that would set an entirely new precedent.

LA 2024 organizers are potentially designing an opening ceremony which would feature both the LA Memorial Coliseum and the NFL’s new LA Stadium at Hollywood Park. By incorporating both sites, Los Angeles would create a citywide cultural spectacle combining timeless Olympic traditions and cutting edge entertainment, fitting its ambition to create a New Games for a New Era, according to organizers.

The two-site vision entails the torch relay moving through the LA memorial Coliseum, filled with 70,000 spectators, before proceeding through the streets of Los Angeles. En route to the new LA Stadium, the relay’s route would pass by iconic landmarks, putting the city’s diverse neighborhoods on display. At the LA Stadium, 100,000 spectators would be awaiting the arrival of the torch and the arena would then host the more formal Opening Ceremony elements such as the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron.

US IOC Executive Board Member and LA 2024’s Senior Advisor for Legacy Anita DeFrantz said: “LA 2024’s Opening and Closing Ceremonies concept will bring together our city’s Olympic heritage, our iconic and state-of-the-art venues and our leadership in entertainment, technology and youth culture. Our Ceremonies will capture the imagination of fans across America and around the globe. As an athlete, knowing that the eyes of the world are on you is incredibly inspiring.”

LA 2024 CEO Gene Sykes said: “Hosting Olympic Ceremonies across two iconic stadiums has never been done. But LA’s wealth of stadiums and technology mean we can think about ‘What’s next?’ instead of just asking what has been done before. LA 2024’s Olympic Games Opening Ceremony will captivate more people in Los Angeles, across the United States, and around the world than any Opening Ceremony in history. LA 2024 will ignite a global celebration of sport which, we believe, will do tremendous good for the Olympic brand worldwide.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “LA 2024’s unique dual-stadium Ceremonies concept will enable LA 2024 to honor the shared history of the City of Angels and the Olympic Movement, while simultaneously capitalizing on the world’s most technologically advanced stadium to deliver captivating in-stadium, city-wide and global television events. LA 2024’s Ceremonies offers the best opportunity for Angelenos and visitors to participate in the LA 2024 Ceremonies and welcome the world to Southern California.”

LA City Council President Herb Wesson said: “LA 2024‘s Ceremonies will celebrate the legacy of our wonderful Games in 1932 and 1984, while embracing the world’s most advanced stadium and the opportunity to include as many Angelenos at the 2024 Games as possible. LA is a diverse, global city that reflects the face of our world today, so we want LA 2024 to be a global celebration shared by all.”