Kyleigh McArthur to Join Sister Whitney at Alaska Fairbanks in 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sitka, Alaska-native Kyleigh McArthur signed a National Letter of Intent this spring and will swim for the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the fall. Associate head swimming coach Becca Weiland announced the addition of McArthur to the Nanooks’ program, saying:

“We are thrilled to announce that we will add Kyleigh McArthur to our roster for the 2019-20 season. Kyleigh will be an incredibly advantageous in-state pick up for us. Coming up from Sitka, Kyleigh will graduate for a 4.0 GPA and times that will score some major points for us in the sprint freestyle events, as well as help our relays get to the national level. With the tenacious work ethic that I’ve already seen from this young lady, I am confident that she will be a game changer for the Nanook swim program.”

McArthur’s older sister Whitney McArthur is a rising sophomore on the women’s swimming team at UAF. The Nanooks will also welcome Makayla Suominen and Sydney Gulon into the class of 2023 this fall.

McArthur swam for Sitka High School and picked up three Alaska School Activities Association State Swimming and Diving Championship titles during her prep career. At the 2018 ASAA High School Championships during her senior season, she contributed to all three of the girls’ relay events, earning the state title in the 200 medley relay. She also scored a second-place finish in the 400 free relay and a fifth in the 200 free relay, helping the Sitka Wolves girls’ team finish second in the team standings. McArthur had qualified individually in the 50 free and 100 free. She raced in the 50 and finished sixth with 25.09. Throughout her four-year career at SHS, McArthur made 13 event appearances at the state championships, placing in the top-10 in eight of them. In addition to her 2018 gold medal in the medley relay, she earned state titles in the 200 free relay in 2017 and 2016.

McArthur swims year-round with Baranof Barracuda Swim Club. She plans to study Fishers and Ocean Sciences when arriving on campus.

Top Times

50 free – 25.09/24.13 relay

100 free – 56.21/53.77 relay

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.