Kyle Peck Breaks Virginia LSC Record in 100 Back at 2023 Jeff Rouse Meet

2023 Jeff Rouse Meet

January 7-8, 2023

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, Stafford, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals

Kyle Peck of the host Stingrays Swim Team broke a new LSC Record last weekend at the 2023 Jeff Rouse meet.

Peck, a 16-year-old high school junior, won the 100 back in 47.08 in a timed final swim. That broke his own 15-16 and overall LSC Record of 47.24 that was set last March at the LSC Championships.

He swam the two races pretty similarly, just a little faster in each piece.

Splits Comparison:

Kyle Peck Kyle Peck New LSC Record Old LSC Record 1st 50 23.03 23.10 2nd 50 24.05 24.14 Final Time 47.08 47.24

The Virginia Swimming LSC isn’t home to the state’s densest concentration of swimmers in the DC suburbs (they compete in the PV LSC), but it is home to a growing pool of talent including Peck and Thomas Heilman, plus big names of the past like Townley Haas and Khalil Fonder.

In addition to his 100 back, Peck swam a personal best and won the 200 breaststroke at the meet, swimming a 2:09.52.

Peck is committed to Texas, and while a 2:09 in the 200 breast doesn’t make him as versatile as recent Texas recruits like Tim Connery or Anthony Grimm or Will Modglin or Nate Germonprez, it does move him further in that direction that the Longhorns prefer in their recruits.

As a hint for where Peck might be in his training: he swam 1:42.70 in the 200 free, which is about two-and-a-half seconds short of his personal best.

Peck is the defending Virginia Class 4 State Champion in the 100 back (48.13) and was the runner-up last year in the 100 fly (48.50). The 2022 championships will be held on February 18 at the Collegiate School Aquatics Centre in Richmond. That kicks off championship season, which this spring for the Stingrays includes the Virginia Senior Champs in early March and the NCSA Junior National Championships two weeks later.