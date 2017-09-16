The Key To Happiness: Naked Swimming

Video courtesy of Guy Barnea.

It is a new concept for swimming in the ocean – feeling free and one with nature. Guy Barnea introduces a swimwear drop-off station that will allow for you to take a more freeing dip in the water.

Though, promoting his swim line, the swimwear drop-off station will show off the bathing suits worn by the swimmers spending their time in the water. Barnea comes off with the idea that people want to look good on the beach and show off their swimsuits but that they want to be one with nature as well.

It is the only swimsuit brand that wants you to take your swimsuit off.

