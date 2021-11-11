Kenyon Sweeps Division III CSCAA November Swim & Dive Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Poll today. The Kenyon College men and women are both are number one heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
Kenyon men tallied eight of the possible 15 first place votes and 362 total points, pushing them up one spot to first. Johns Hopkins took home the remaining 7 top votes, moving them into second with 362 points. Emory is third (345). Denison slides out of first to fourth (341) and Chicago (316) retains their position at fifth on the men’s side. In all, 30 men’s teams received votes.
The top three spots from the women’s preseason poll go unchanged. Kenyon earned 372 points and collected 12 number one votes. Emory owns the remaining three first-place votes and ranks second with 358 points. Eight points behind Emory is Denison (350). Johns Hopkins (323) is up three positions to fourth and NYU is slides down one to round out the top five at 317 points.. Thirty-two women’s teams received votes.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.
The men’s committee chair is Sean Tedesco (USMMA). Regional chairs include: Brad Bowser (Rowan, Northeast South), Paul Bennett (WPI, Northeast North), Brent Summers (Willamette, Midwest South) and Keith Crawford (Rose Hulman, Central).
The women’s committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope). Regional chairs include: Ben Delia (Franklin & Marshall, Northeast South), Brad Burnham (Bodwin, Northeast North), Joh Duncan (Southwestern, Midwest South) and Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central).
The remaining polls are scheduled for release on December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.
Division III Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Kenyon
|362
|2
|3
|Johns Hopkins
|360
|2
|4
|Emory
|345
|4
|1
|Denison
|341
|5
|5
|Chicago
|316
|6
|7
|WashU
|288
|7
|8
|NYU
|278
|8
|9
|Carnegie Mellon
|268
|9
|11
|Pomona-Pitzer
|258
|10
|6
|MIT
|254
|11
|21
|Franklin & Marshall
|218
|12
|10
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|198
|13
|12
|Williams
|191
|14
|NR
|Case Western Reserve
|172
|15
|24
|Swarthmore
|170
|16
|14
|Calvin
|140
|17
|13
|Tufts
|132
|18
|18
|Amherst
|109
|19
|15
|TCNJ
|106
|20
|16
|Hope
|104
|21
|NR
|Caltech
|75
|22
|NR
|SUNY Geneseo
|72
|23
|19
|Rowan
|36
|24
|23
|Coast Guard
|32
|25
|NR
|Trinity (TX)
|25
Also Receiving Votes
Merchant Marine (13), Ohio Northern (8), California Lutheran (3), John Carroll (1)
Division III Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Kenyon
|372
|2
|2
|Emory
|358
|3
|3
|Denison
|350
|4
|7
|Johns Hopkins
|323
|5
|4
|NYU
|317
|6
|6
|Williams
|296
|7
|5
|Chicago
|287
|8
|13
|Pomona-Pitzer
|270
|9
|8
|MIT
|261
|10
|9
|Tufts
|239
|11
|18
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|207
|12
|14
|Saint Kate’s
|194
|13
|11
|WashU
|193
|14
|12
|Amherst
|179
|15
|10
|Carnegie Mellon
|178
|16
|16
|Swarthmore
|156
|17
|NR
|Case Western Reserve
|140
|18
|NR
|Wheaton (MA)
|112
|19
|21
|Bates
|102
|20
|17
|Hope
|86
|21
|NR
|Trinity (TX)
|73
|22
|24
|Calvin
|58
|23
|20
|Washington & Lee
|35
|24
|NR
|Albion
|23
|25
|25
|Bowdoin
|17
Also Receiving Votes
Gettysburg (14), Rowan (11), Mary Washington (9) Coast Guard (6), Gustavus (5), Saint Olaf (3), Westminster (1)
Men’s Regional Rankings:
Central: 1. Kenyon 2. Denison 3. Chicago 4. Case Western 5. Calvin 6. Hope 7. UW-Eau Claire 8. John Carroll 9. Rose-Hulman 10. UW-Stevens Point
Northeast-North: 1.New York University 2 MIT 3. Williams 4. Tufts 5. Amherst 6. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 7. U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 8. Bates 9.WPI 10. Colby
Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. Franklin & Marshall 3. Swarthmore 4. TCNJ 5. SUNY-Geneseo 6. Rowan 7. RIT 8. Gettysburg 9. Ithaca 10.Rochester
West Midwest: 1. Johns Hopkins 2. Emory 3. Washington University 4. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 5. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6. California Institute of Techonology 7. Trinity University (TX) 8. Roanoke 9. California Lutheran 10. Birmingham Southern
Women’s Regional Rankings:
Central: 1. Kenyon 2. Denison 3. Chicago 4. Saint Catherine 5. Case Western 6. Hope 7. Calvin 8. Albion 9. DePauw 10. UW-Eau Clair
Northeast-North: 1.New York University 2. Williams 3. MIT 4. Tufts 5. Amherst 6. Wheaton College 7. Bates 8. Bowdoin 9. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 10. Springfield
Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. Swarthmore 3. Gettysburg 4. Franklin & Marshall 5. SUNY-Geneseo 6. RIT 7. TCNJ 8. Rowan 9. Ursinus 10. Drew
West Midwest: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 4. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5. Washington University 6. Trinity University (TX) 7. Washington & Lee 8. Mary Washington 9. UC-Santa Cruz 10. Rhodes
Men’s Poll Committee
Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Erica Belcher, NYU; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Keith Crawford, Rose Hulman; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Gwynn Harrison, Bridgewater; Sarah James, Southwestern; Michael Kroll, Buffalo State; Pat Smith, Westminster; Brent Summers, Willamette; Sean Tedesco, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
Women's Poll Committee
Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalamazoo; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Paul Flinchbauch, Berry; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Katie McArdle, Dickinson; Chris Mhyre, Puget Sound; Shannon O’Brien, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Anne Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Meg Sisson French, MIT; Jake Taber, Hope; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Jason Weber, Chicago; Toby Wilcox, Birmingham Southern; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.
