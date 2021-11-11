Kenyon Sweeps Division III CSCAA November Swim & Dive Polls

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Poll today. The Kenyon College men and women are both are number one heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kenyon men tallied eight of the possible 15 first place votes and 362 total points, pushing them up one spot to first. Johns Hopkins took home the remaining 7 top votes, moving them into second with 362 points. Emory is third (345). Denison slides out of first to fourth (341) and Chicago (316) retains their position at fifth on the men’s side. In all, 30 men’s teams received votes.

The top three spots from the women’s preseason poll go unchanged. Kenyon earned 372 points and collected 12 number one votes. Emory owns the remaining three first-place votes and ranks second with 358 points. Eight points behind Emory is Denison (350). Johns Hopkins (323) is up three positions to fourth and NYU is slides down one to round out the top five at 317 points.. Thirty-two women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.

The men’s committee chair is Sean Tedesco (USMMA). Regional chairs include: Brad Bowser (Rowan, Northeast South), Paul Bennett (WPI, Northeast North), Brent Summers (Willamette, Midwest South) and Keith Crawford (Rose Hulman, Central).

The women’s committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope). Regional chairs include: Ben Delia (Franklin & Marshall, Northeast South), Brad Burnham (Bodwin, Northeast North), Joh Duncan (Southwestern, Midwest South) and Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central).

The remaining polls are scheduled for release on December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.