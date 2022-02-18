Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown Swims 2:04 200 Back in Victoria; Faster Than Olympic Gold Time

2022 VICTORIAN OPEN

Full Recap to Follow

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown is having no trouble adapting to her new training under coach Michael Bohl at Griffith University.

In her first official meet representing her new club, McKeown swam 2:04.64 in the 200 meter backstroke in long course. That’s faster than her gold-medal winning time from last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, and is just four-tenths short of her Australian All-Comers Record (for the fastest swim on Australian soil) from the 2021 Olympic Trials.

While McKeown was the double Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 backstroke last year, she was faster in both races at Trials.

At the Olympics, she skated through the semi-finals in a 2:07 before popping a 2:04.68 in the final. With World Record holder Regan Smith not making the US team in this event, that was enough to beat Canadian Kylie Masse by seven-tenths of a second for the win.

Splits Comparison:

Kaylee McKeown Kaylee McKeown
Australian Records Victoria Open 2022
Tokyo 2020 Final
50m 29.24 29.74 29.39
100m 31.3 32.13 32.15
150m 31.76 31.85 32.06
200m 31.98 30.92 31.08
Total Time 2:04.28 2:04.64 2:04.68

McKeown’s splitting of this race looked much more like her splitting in the Tokyo Olympic finals, albeit with a slightly-better back-half, than it did her personal best and Australian Record from Trials.

The swim also breaks the Victorian All-Comers Record as the fastest-ever swim done in the state of Victoria. The previous All-Comers record was done by American Margaret Hoelzer in 2007 at the World Championships in Melbourne.

McKeown is scheduled to race the 100 back, 50 free, 200 IM, and 50 back at this meet.

SuperProudAmericanRemel
6 minutes ago

Amazing! Amazing 🥲

Elle
6 minutes ago

Regan Smith may be in trouble this year, trying to repeat her title in the 200 BK

wow
34 minutes ago

McKeown has actually been training under Palfrey until just VERY recently she moved to Bohl (in the past 2-3 weeks) – so I’d say it is actually more of an adjustment to that training and now it’s another transition. ——– “Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown is having no trouble adapting to her new training under coach Michael Bohl at Griffith University.”

