Katz Wins First 200 Back of the Season as Texas Men and Women Beat UGA

GEORGIA VS. TEXAS

Results

Saturday, January 12th

Hosted by Georgia

25 Yard Course

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Texas 162, Georgia 133

WOMEN: Texas 169, Georgia 129

Following a victory over Auburn, the Texas Longhorns continued on their road trip with a meet against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday. The men’s team got a pair of wins from American Record holder Townley Haas and All-American Tate Jackson. Also of note, reigning NCAA 200 back champ Austin Katz recorded his first 200 back win of the season with his 1:43.90. He took it out in 50.99 and hammered home to dominate ahead of teammate Ryan Harty (1:46.21).

Haas picked up his first win in his signature 200 free, touching in 1:36.99. He was out in front of freshman teammate Drew Kibler. On the 3rd 50, Kibler pulled ahead, but Haas fought back for a narrow victory in the final 50 as Kibler was 2nd in 1:37.07. Texas’ Jake Sannem, a transfer from USC, was also close behind in 1:37.18. Haas went on to win the 500 free in 4:23.25, clipping Georgia’s Andrew Abruzzo (4:23.35) at the finish after coming from behind in the final 50. Jackson was the only man to break 20 with his 19.92 in the 50 free and followed that up with a 43.93 win in the 100 free.

Camden Murphy secured multiple wins for the Bulldogs, clocking in at 1:46.03 in the 200 fly and 47.07 in the 100 fly.

On the women’s side, Texas’ Remedy Rule swept the butterfly races. The 3rd 50 was where she outsplit teammate Dakota Luther (1:56.01) the most as she took a narrow victory in 1:55.86. She came back to win the 100 fly by nearly a second in 53.40. For Georgia, Courtney Harnish was the top performer in the women’s races. Harnish started things off with a quick 9:45.52 in the 1000 free. After a very short rest, she returned with a 1:46.73 in the 200 free. Harnish swept the distance freestyles with her final individual win in the 500 free (4:47.39).

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS MEN:

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 2 University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving team downed No. 12 Georgia on the road, 162-133. The Longhorns secured their fourth-straight win over an SEC opponent this year.

Score

Texas 162, Georgia 133

Wins

200 medley relay – John Shebat , Charlie Scheinfeld, Tate Jackson , Danny Krueger (1:27.54)

200 free – Townley Haas (1:36.99)

100 breast – Charlie Scheinfeld (53.90)

50 free – Tate Jackson (19.92)

1m diving – Jordan Windle (360.98)

100 free – Tate Jackson (43.93)

200 back – Austin Katz (1:43.90)

500 free – Townley Haas (4:23.25)

3m diving – Grayson Campbell (414.75)

Meet Notes

Texas won its 19th-straight over Georgia, a streak dating back to the 1999-2000 season.

The Longhorns have won four-straight duals, all coming against SEC-foes.

The Texas divers swept the springboard events during Texas’ roadtrip against Georgia and Auburn.

Townley Haas won the 200 free and 500 free for the second time in dual meets this season. Haas is the reigning NCAA champion in both events.

won the 200 free and 500 free for the second time in dual meets this season. Haas is the reigning NCAA champion in both events. Austin Katz secured his first win in the 200 backstroke of the season after taking the NCAA title last year.

secured his first win in the 200 backstroke of the season after taking the NCAA title last year. This is the third dual meet that Charlie Scheinfeld has won the 100 breaststroke.

Next Up

The Joe and Jamail Texas Swimming Center will host the Longhorn Long Course Invite from Jan. 17 – 19. The UT swimmers will be back in dual meet action to face Arizona and NC State in a double dual from Feb. 1 – 2.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS WOMEN:

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 1 University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving team downed No. 11 Georgia on the road, 169-129. Head coach Carol Capitani earned her second victory over her coaching mentor, Jack Bauerle, after serving as an assistant coach for 14 seasons at UGA.

Score

Texas 169, Georgia 129

Wins

200 medley relay – Julia Cook , Olivia Anderson , Claire Adams , Anelise Diener (1:39.33)

100 back – Claire Adams (52.41)

100 breast – Olivia Anderson (1:02.28)

200 fly – Remedy Rule (1:55.86)

50 free – Grace Ariola (22.62)

3m diving – Meghan O’Brien (391.80)

200 back – Quinn Carrozza (1:55.66)

100 fly – Remedy Rule (53.40)

1m diving – Alison Gibson (310.58)

400 IM – Evie Pfeifer (4:14.62)

Meet Notes

The Longhorns won their second-straight dual at Georgia after snapping the Bulldogs’ 103-meet home winning streak in 2017. It was the first home loss for the defending champs since 1995.

UT has won 19-straight dual meets dating back to 2016-17 and all six wins this season have been against top-20 opponents.

Texas has taken every 100 and 200 backstroke event in all four duals this season.

After picking up her first win of the season against Auburn on Thursday, Meghan O’Brien took the 1-meter as UT swept the springboard events.

took the 1-meter as UT swept the springboard events. This is just the second sweep for Remedy Rule in the fly events this season. She also took the 100 and 200 butterfly in a double dual against Florida and Indiana.

Next Up

The Joe and Jamail Texas Swimming Center will host the Longhorn Long Course Invite from Jan. 17 – 19. The Longhorns will be back in dual meet action to welcome in Arizona and NC State in a double dual from Feb. 1 – 2.

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGIA:

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia swimming and diving teams were swept by the Texas Longhorns on Saturday in Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The No. 1 Texas women (5-0, 2-0) remained undefeated with a 169-129 win over the No. 11 Lady Bulldogs. The No. 2 Longhorn (4-2, 0-1) men defeated the No. 12 Bulldogs 162-133.

“I’m happy with today,” said Tom Cousins Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jack Bauerle . “I think you have to be real aggressive in meets like this and we took no time away. We did our weights, we did max this week, we did all the workouts, we started classes, so they swam un-fresh. I was proud of them. I think this meet’s going to help us.”

There were 11 individual first-place finishes among eight Bulldogs.

Courtney Harnish reached the wall first, securing a career-best time (9:45.52) in the 1,000 freestyle. She then secured victory two more times in the 200 and 500 freestyle, going 1:46.73 and 4:47.39, respectively.

Also for the Lady Bulldog (2-2, 2-1) Veronica Burchill and Danielle Della Torre notched wins in the 100 freestyle and the 200 breaststroke, respectively. Burchill went 49.25, while Della Torre stopped the clock in 2:12.83.

Camden Murphy notched two triumphs in the 100 and 200 butterfly, going 47.07 and 1:46.03.

Other first-place finishes on the men’s side (2-2, 1-1) include Greg Reed , Javier Acevedo , James Guest and Clayton Forde . Reed’s 8:59.90 was tops in the 1,000 freestyle, Acevedo claimed the 100 backstroke with a time of 47.01, Guest took the 200 breaststroke in 1:57.42, and Forde won the 400 individual medley as he stopped the clock in 3:49.62.

Georgia travels to Tennessee next Saturday and will be featured on the SEC Network at 11 a.m. Georgia will return to Athens for the Senior Day meet with Emory on Feb. 2. Georgia will be hosting the SEC Championships Feb. 19-23.