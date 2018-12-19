Katinka Hosszu Leads All Swimmers with $54k in SC Worlds Prize Money

About a month prior to the start of the 2018 Short Course World Championships, FINA almost doubled the amount of prize money available to athletes at the meet. Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu, who filed a lawsuit against FINA a few days before the meet’s start, was the biggest benefactor of that change – coming home with $54,000 in prize money from the meet. That’s an increase of $13,500 as compared to what she would have made under the old reward system – which is a bigger increase (in individual earnings) than any other swimmer in the field resulting from the increase in prize earnings.

In total $1,532,000 were given out in placement money. That’s in addition to a further $135,000 awarded for 9 World Records.

The United States, responsible for 5 of those 9 World Records, took home $478,500 as a team (including relays), while Russia finisshed 2nd on the money list with $249,500.

World Records broken at the 2018 Short Course World Championships:

Kirill Prigoda, Russia, Men’s 200 breast – 2:00.16

Daiya Seto, Japan, Men’s 200 fly – 1:48.24

USA, Men’s 200 free relay – 1:21.80

USA, Men’s 400 free relay – 3:03.03

Brazil, Men’s 800 free relay – 6:46.81

Ariarne Titmus, Australia, Women’s 400 free relay – 3:53.92

USA, Women’s 200 medley relay – 1:42.38

USA, Mixed 200 free relay – 1:27.89

USA, Mixed 200 medley relay – 1:36.40

Prize Money by Nation:

(This list includes relays)

Country 2018 Earnings United States $478,500 Russian Federation $249,500 Japan $188,000 Australia $181,000 China $180,000 Italy $140,000 Brazil $129,000 Netherlands $103,000 South Africa $69,000 Hungary $68,000 Germany $66,000 France $54,000 Lithuania $40,000 Jamaica $27,000 Belarus $26,000 Finland $20,000 Poland $19,500 Czech Republic $19,000 Norway $15,000 Sweden $14,000 Belgium $13,000 Trinidad & Tobago $10,000 Ukraine $10,000 Austria $10,000 Canada $10,000 Ireland $10,000 Spain $10,000 Great Britain $9,500 Turkey $7,000 Hong Kong, China $7,000 Portugal $6,000 Ecuador $4,000 Bulgaria $2,000 Romania $2,000 New Zealand $2,000

Individual Earnings, 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships

Notes:

Asterisk implies World Record boost of $15,000 (same under both systems)

This is potential earnings. Some athletes may decline their prize money for reasons of amateurism. Here’s what happens to Americans’ prize money when they forfeit it.

We excluded relay earnings, because it would take a lot of guessing to figure out how countries distribute prize money, especially in cases where the lineups are switched between prelims and finals. Olivia Smoliga, for example, was on 6 gold medal relays ($60,000), with three of those breaking World Records (an additional $45,000). Her distribution of that money is probably north of $10,000, but we don’t know for sure how much she’s entitled to.

In total, 179 athletes from 35 countries won individual prize money. That’s out of 930 athletes entered in the meet.

Russia’ Kiril Prigoda, with $36,000 earned (including a World Record bonus) was the top-earning male swimmer at the meet.

Of the 10 highest-earning athletes, 5 were male and 5 were female.