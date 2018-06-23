Katie McLaughlin Lowers 100 Free Best Time At Fran Crippen SMOC

2018 FRAN CRIPPEN MEMORIAL SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- June 21st-24th, 2018
- Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50m) Meet
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The first full day of the 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions is in the books, with a ton of fast swims across the board.
In the women’s 100 freestyle, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin established a new personal best to pick up the win in a time of 54.45, lowering her 54.79 from the Santa Clara Pro Series. China’s Junxuan Yang (54.57) and Al Yanhan (55.38) were 2nd and 3rd.
China did get a win on the night, with Li Bingjie earning her second title of the meet in the 400 freestyle. Li, who sits 3rd in the world this season with her 4:01.75, touched in 4:06.26. Open water specialist Haley Anderson (4:09.97) was 2nd, and Li’s countrywoman Ke Zhang posted a new best for 3rd in 4:10.89.
Stanford’s Ella Eastin made some noise in the women’s 200 fly, dropping her season best under 2:10 in 2:09.82. 14-year-old Justina Kozan was 2nd, lowering her previous best of 2:12.52 down to 2:12.35.
OTHER EVENTS
- Brendan Meyer cracked 2:00 for the first time this year to win the men’s 200 fly in 1:59.36, and 18-year-old Andrew Koustik also posted a season best for 2nd in 2:00.64.
- Grant Shoults, who was 3rd in that 200 fly, won the men’s 400 free in 3:51.82, dropping his previous season best of 3:56.31 by over four seconds. He now sits 4th among Americans in the event this year. China’s Qiu Ziao (3:54.27) held off True Sweetser (3:54.35) for 2nd.
- Vlad Morozov, the #1 ranked 100 freestyler in the world, won the event tonight in a time of 48.89, edging out American Michael Chadwick. Chadwick’s 49.01 is his fastest of the season, and puts him 4th among Americans. Blake Pieroni, who is now 5th ranked among U.S. swimmers in the event, was 3rd in 49.51.
- Canadian Kierra Smith won the women’s 200 breast in 2:25.93, with Riley Scott narrowly missing her lifetime best for 2nd in 2:28.14.
- Conner McHugh and Sam Iida went head-to-head in the men’s 200 breast, with McHugh edging him out at the touch in 2:16.13 for a season best. Iida shattered his PB by two seconds in 2:16.15, and Canadian Jaren LeFranc also put up a new best time for 3rd in 2:16.55.
- After semi-finals were contested at the beginning of the session, Tevyn Waddell (28.90) and Siman Sudartawa (25.33) won the finals of the women’s and men’s 50 back.
McLaughlin is tough as s**t rooting for her so hard
Remembering W4x200 in Kazan I thought that this relay will be one of Katie McLaughlin’s targets. As of today she is #8 at 200 free, but is #5 in 100 free bypassing now Katie Ledecky. Does she plan to be everywhere?
God only knows what to expect from Li Bingje in 400. For six months already she shows exactly the same results: 4:06 in January (Austin), 4:05 in April (Chinese Nationals), 4:06 today. What is that? Is it her limits this season? Or vice versa – it is her comfortable zone that she swims at during hard training and we should expect big improvement later this season like breaking 4min barrier..