Katie McLaughlin Lowers 100 Free Best Time At Fran Crippen SMOC

2018 FRAN CRIPPEN MEMORIAL SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

June 21st-24th, 2018

Mission Viejo, California

LCM (50m) Meet

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The first full day of the 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions is in the books, with a ton of fast swims across the board.

In the women’s 100 freestyle, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin established a new personal best to pick up the win in a time of 54.45, lowering her 54.79 from the Santa Clara Pro Series. China’s Junxuan Yang (54.57) and Al Yanhan (55.38) were 2nd and 3rd.

China did get a win on the night, with Li Bingjie earning her second title of the meet in the 400 freestyle. Li, who sits 3rd in the world this season with her 4:01.75, touched in 4:06.26. Open water specialist Haley Anderson (4:09.97) was 2nd, and Li’s countrywoman Ke Zhang posted a new best for 3rd in 4:10.89.

Stanford’s Ella Eastin made some noise in the women’s 200 fly, dropping her season best under 2:10 in 2:09.82. 14-year-old Justina Kozan was 2nd, lowering her previous best of 2:12.52 down to 2:12.35.

OTHER EVENTS