Katie Ledecky 15:01.41 1,650y Freestyle American & US Open Record (RACE ANALYSIS)

2023 FLORIDA SWIMMING SPRING SENIOR CHAMPS

March 9 to 12, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Full Results Under “2023 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Champs” on MeetMobile

Let’s just go rapid-fire on the stats here.

Katie Ledecky broke the American and US Open record in the 1,650 freestyle last night at some local club meet in Orlando, going 15:01.41. She is less than a week away from turning 26 years old. All other Top-5 performers in the event went their best time sometime between 18 and 20. She now has the top 7 all-time performances in the event, with the #8 performance (held by Erica Sullivan) being 8.6 seconds behind Ledecky’s 7th best time. She was 4:29/4:33/4:37 in her splitting, meaning her 3rd 500 *of a mile* would currently rank 4th or 5th in the NCAA.

Quick note for the Meehann haters who are saying this is a sign that Nesty’s training is working but Meehan’s didn’t: Ledecky went a best time in this event under Greg Meehan twice. I’m not saying Nesty’s training isn’t working (I think it definitely is), but you can’t argue it one way for Nesty and another for Meehan. She also broke a world record in the LCM version of this event while at Stanford. I could go on, but let’s save that for the comments.

LeGOAT is BACK (she never left but it’s fun to say).