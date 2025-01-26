Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Grimes on Competing for Virginia: “It was definitely worth the wait”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

After taking a gap year (and then a gap semester), 2x Olympian Katie Grimes is finally competing in the NCAA with the 4x defending national champion Virginia women. Grimes is loving the college racing scene so far, emphasizing how much fun it is not only to be supported by the team but to cheer on her teammates in return.

