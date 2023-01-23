Kamminga, Steenbergen Post Multiple Victories At Flanders Swimming Cup

2023 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

Saturday, January 21st – Sunday, January 22nd

Olympic Aquatic Centre Wezenberg, Antwerp, Belgium

LCM (50m)

World Championships-qualifying meet

SwimSwam Preview

Start Lists

Results

The 2023 Flanders Swimming Cup concluded from Antwerp over the weekend with a visiting Dutch contingent putting up strong showings on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga was among the competitors with the 27-year-old reaping gold across the men’s 100m and 200m breaststroke events. In the former, the Dutchman logged a time of 59.77 while in the latter he touched in 2:11.34.

Kamminga has already been under the 59-second threshold in the 1breast event this season, having produced a mark of 58.90 at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet last month. He was also quicker in the 2breast at that domestic meet, posting 2:10.39.

Teammate and 100m IM short course world champion Marrit Steenbergen was also a multiple event winner at this competition, grabbing gold in both the 200m free and 200m IM.

Steenbergen punched a 2free result of 1:59.41 while in the 2oom IM she hit 2:13.53 to beat the field by over 3 seconds.

Steenbergen has already produced a 200m free season-best of 1:57.02, a time which renders her the #2 swimmer in the world this season. Her 200m IM result of 2:11.52 from the Rotterdam Qualification Meet was also good enough to rank the 23-year-old 3rd in the world.

Spain was another country represented at this Flanders Swimming Cup, with multi-World Junior Championships gold medalist Carlos Garach putting on a show in the men’s freestyle. The 18-year-old swept the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events to dominate the discipline.

He clocked a time of 1:50.72 in the 200m free and produced a mark of 3:57.71 in the 400m free. Winning the 800m free by more than 12 seconds, the teen logged 8:00.88 for the win before collecting gold in the 1500m free in a result of 15:11.79.

This summer in Lima, Peru, Garach became the word junior champion in the 800m free, posting a time of 7:52.73 to claim the title. His lifetime best of 15:00.90 in the 1500m was also a podium-topping swim at the competition, while the Spaniard just missed the podium in the 400m free with a PB of 3:51.16.

Additional Notes