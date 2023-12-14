Judge Temporarily Strikes Down NCAA’s Transfer Policy, Grants Eligibility for 2 Weeks

For at least the next two weeks, Division I athletes who have transferred more than once will be immediately eligible to continue their NCAA careers thanks to a ruling from a West Virginia judge.

Judge John P. Bailey granted a 14-day temporary restraining order on Wednesday preventing the NCAA from enforcing its current policy that requires athletes transferring for a second time or more to sit out a year if they have not secured a waiver. A hearing was held in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia on Wednesday after West Virginia basketball player RaeQuan Battle and seven different state attorney generals filed separate lawsuits seeking an end to the NCAA’s transfer policy.

“As a result of today’s decision impacting Division I student-athletes, the association will not enforce the year in residency requirement for multiple-time transfers and will begin notifying members schools,” the NCAA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Battle and two other transferring athletes — Miami (Ohio) quarterback Maddox Kopp and Cincinnati basketball player Jamile Reynolds — testified during the hearing as to why they should have been granted waivers. Battle and Kopp transferred a second time after the head coach left for another job while Reynolds departed for his own safety. Coaches and other students who are not NCAA athletes are not subject to the same eligibility restrictions upon switching schools.

A more permanent ruling is expected on Dec. 27, when a preliminary injunction hearing will take place.

Last summer, the NCAA Division I Council endorsed a recommendation that would have allowed college athletes to transfer an unlimited amount of times without losing eligibility. But at the 2023 NCAA Convention in January, the organization took a step in the opposite direction by limiting eligibility for second-time transfers.

Undergraduate athletes now must meet a strict set of criteria in order to receive a waiver to transfer more than once. Second-time transfers will have to provide proof of a physical injury, mental health condition, or other “exigent circumstances that clearly necessitate” an immediate departure, such as abuse or sexual assault. Notably, academics are no longer an accepted reason to transfer. Additionally, those seeking to transfer for athletic reasons such as a lack of playing time or position preference will not be granted waivers either.

Last fall, the NCAA also made it more difficult to transfer with its implementation of two-month windows to enter the portal, which shortened to 45 days this year. A few months ago in September, former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Robert Orr wrote an op-ed arguing that the NCAA’s transfer policy violates antitrust law.

“Administrators, coaches, professors, other students, literally everybody, can jump to a new school with no punitive limitation – except students wanting to play college sports governed by the NCAA,” Orr wrote.