Joshua Zuchowski Adds 200m IM National Age Group Record to Haul

  0 Braden Keith | March 11th, 2017 | Club, News

2017 PLANTATION SECTIONALS

  • March 9-12, 2017
  • Plantation Aquatic Complex- Plantation, FL
  • Hosted by Plantation Swim Team
  • Long Course Meters
After breaking the 400 meter IM 11-12 National Age Group Record on Friday by nearly 6 seconds, the record in Saturday’s 200 IM seemed almost inevitable for Joshua Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics. Swimming again in prelims at the Plantation, Florida Sectionals meet, Zuchowski did just that, swimming a 2:14.93 to qualify 15th in a field of 83 swimmers – the rest of whom were all teenagers-and-up.

This time, the record-breaking was a much narrower margin – he slid four-tenths of a second under Destin Lasco‘s 2014 record of 2:15.33. Lasco also previously held the 400 IM record that Zuchowski broke on Friday.

Comparative splits:

Joshua Zuchowski ’17 Destin Lasco ’14
New Record Old Record
Fly 29.55 30.14
Back 34.55 32.5o
Breast 39.85 42.01
Free 30.98 30.63
2:14.93 2:15.33

The pacing differences between the two are very similar to the 400 IM, with Zuchowski’s biggest advantage being the breaststroke and Lasco’s being the backstroke. Lasco also had a better freestyle split in both distances.

Zuchowski also swam prelims of the 100 back (1:02.91) and the 50 breast (33.13). He scratched finals of the 100 back, but will swim both the 200 IM and the 50 breaststroke in the evening session.

