Joshua Zuchowski Adds 200m IM National Age Group Record to Haul

After breaking the 400 meter IM 11-12 National Age Group Record on Friday by nearly 6 seconds, the record in Saturday’s 200 IM seemed almost inevitable for Joshua Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics. Swimming again in prelims at the Plantation, Florida Sectionals meet, Zuchowski did just that, swimming a 2:14.93 to qualify 15th in a field of 83 swimmers – the rest of whom were all teenagers-and-up.
This time, the record-breaking was a much narrower margin – he slid four-tenths of a second under Destin Lasco‘s 2014 record of 2:15.33. Lasco also previously held the 400 IM record that Zuchowski broke on Friday.
Comparative splits:
|Joshua Zuchowski ’17
|Destin Lasco ’14
|New Record
|Old Record
|Fly
|29.55
|30.14
|Back
|34.55
|32.5o
|Breast
|39.85
|42.01
|Free
|30.98
|30.63
|2:14.93
|2:15.33
The pacing differences between the two are very similar to the 400 IM, with Zuchowski’s biggest advantage being the breaststroke and Lasco’s being the backstroke. Lasco also had a better freestyle split in both distances.
Zuchowski also swam prelims of the 100 back (1:02.91) and the 50 breast (33.13). He scratched finals of the 100 back, but will swim both the 200 IM and the 50 breaststroke in the evening session.
