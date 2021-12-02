Josh Cobia Changes Commitment to Auburn for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally committing to LSU, Josh Cobia decided to remain in-state and has switched to Auburn University’s class of 2026. Cobia graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the spring of 2021. He told Tuscaloosanews.com that he’d had some injuries to his hip flexors and wanted to take a gap year to heal his body and improve his swimming. He had just begun to get past his hip injuries when COVID struck and shut down the pools.

“The most challenging part was I was really getting back into the sport and really starting to dominate in February last year, then March hit,” said Cobia. “This was not the year to make a comeback. If I miss a week of practice, it sets me back a month. If I miss a day, it sets me back a week.

“I’m being recruited for the class of 2022. I’m not where I should be right now. I’m taking a gap year between to get back to where I should be (swimmingwise) when I enter college.”

Cobia swims year-round with Crimson Tide Aquatics. He specializes in freestyle and backstroke and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50/200 free. In the last year, since he first announced his verbal to LSU, he improved his 50/100 free and 50 back times in SCY. He also dropped time this summer in the 50 free (24.10), 100 free (52.43), 200 free (1:55.43), 50 back (27.32), and 100 back (58.24).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.14

100 free – 45.72

200 free – 1:39.49

500 free – 4:35.02

50 back – 23.34

100 back – 51.27

Cobia will join the Tigers next fall with future classmates Collin Klingman, Drew Jordan, Guy Brooks, Jon VanZandt, Lucas Thomas, and Tate Cutler.

