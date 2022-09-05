Johns Hopkins Announces 11 Freshmen Will Join Blue Jays For 2022-2023 Season

Johns Hopkins men’s and women’s swimming coach Scott Armstrong announced that 11 freshmen will join the Blue Jays for the 2022-23 season. The 11 newcomers hail from 10 different states.

“It’s always one of the best times of the year when we get to share the amazing incoming student athletes,” Armstrong said. “This is an extremely strong group with some huge up side. We can’t wait to see how they jell together as a unit over the next several years.”

Hopkins’ swimmers earned a total of 72 All-America honors this season as the Blue Jay men finished as the national runner-up and the Blue Jay women placed ninth at the 2022 NCAA Championship. In addition, sophomore Kellen Roddy and freshman Kristin Cornish each captured national championships in the 1650 Free.

Bios of the 11 student-athletes are below:

Alia Basler

New York, NY

Favorite Events: 50 Free, 100 Free

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I chose Hopkins for the amazing academic and athletic opportunities as well as the strong sense of community and team environment.

I’d Like to Thank: Thank you so much to my coaches, teammates, parents, and amazing sister—I could not be here without them!

Katherine Chelus

Tempe, AZ

Favorite Events: 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: The high academic rigor of Hopkins as well as the welcoming and competitive swimming environment made it the right place for me.

I’d Like to Thank: Thank you to my friends and family who have supported me throughout my life!

Avery Clapp

Cincinnati, OH

Favorite Events: 100 Fly, 200 Fly

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I chose Hopkins because of its unrivaled academics, elite swimming program, and tight-knit community/team culture.

I’d Like to Thank: Most importantly, I would like to thank my parents, who have not only devoted time, money, and effort through swimming and other avenues in life, but have also always believed in me and supported me. Similarly, I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches from my high school swim team and my club team for always pushing me to become the best swimmer/person I can be.

Rachel Davis

Glastonbury, CT

Favorite Events: 200 IM, 100 Breast

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I chose Hopkins because it had everything I was hoping for, from academics to the swim team to the location. I could not be more excited to start these next four years!

I’d Like to Thank: I would like to thank my family, as well as all of my teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way.

Claire Han

Pensacola, FL

Favorite Events: 100 Free, 200 Free

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I loved the atmosphere at Hopkins and the combination of academic and athletic rigor offered!

I’d Like to Thank: Thank you to my parents for supporting me throughout my entire swimming career and to my sister who never failed to give me the best advice!

Matthew Hartshorn

Springfield, VA

Favorite Events: 400 IM, 500 Free

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I chose Hopkins because of the great team environment and top-rated academics. I’m really excited to swim and study here.

I’d Like to Thank: I would like to thank my mom, dad, and sister for helping me through high school and the recruiting process, and coach Pete and coach Scott for helping me continue my athletic career.

Andrew Huang

Lake Oswego, OR

Favorite Events: 200 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 200 IM

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I chose Hopkins for its stellar academics and athletics which will best prepare me for the world.

I’d Like to Thank: I would like to thank all of my friends/peers, teachers, teammates, coaches (especially Emily Melina and Tom Weltchek), and most of all my parents and family.

Bryce Lloyd

Lutherville, MD

Favorite Events: 200 Back, 200 Free, 400 IM

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: Hopkins is the perfect combination of stellar academics, a top Division III swim program that is improving rapidly, and a beautiful campus that is home to world leading research. The team is so friendly and welcoming that it is nearly impossible to turn down the amazing opportunity.

I’d Like to Thank: I want to thank my mom, dad and brother for supporting me in all of my endeavors so far, and for teaching me many life lessons. I also want to thank my coaches, Paul and Kathryn as well as my NBAC teammates for pushing me every day to become a better swimmer but also a better person.

Christian Mayr

Richmond, VA

Favorite Events: 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I wanted to attend a school with a high standard of academic excellence and competitive swimming. It is located in a beautiful area of Baltimore with a great class size and tight-knit community.

I’d Like to Thank: I want to thank my family, all of my high school and club coaches, my friends, my teachers, and anyone else who has supported me on my journey.

Alex Watson

Austin, TX

Favorite Events: 50 Free, 100 Free

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: I loved everyone I met on my recruiting trip. They were all really nice and funny and driven, it felt like home.

I’d Like to Thank: I’d like to thank my mom, my coaches, and my teammates.

Shawn Zhou

San Diego, CA

Favorite Events: 50 Fly

Why I chose Johns Hopkins: Its excellent combination of academics and swimming

I’d Like to Thank: I’d like to thank my parents, brother, friends, and coach Joe for all the support, and thank coach Scott for giving me this amazing opportunity!

