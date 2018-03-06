Jennie Johansson:”Lascio il Nuoto alla futura Generazione”

Jennie Johansson è nata il 15 giugno 1988 a Hedemore, in Svezia.
Specialista della rana, trascorre lunghi periodi di allenamento in Australia.
Nella sua vita non c’è solo il nuoto, avendo studiato economia, marketing e comunicazione all’università.
Jennie ha iniziato a nuotare a livello agonistico a 17 anni vincendo il suo primo oro nei 100 metri rana agli Europei Junior nel 2006.
La Campionessa Svedese ora ha deciso di appendere la cuffia e gli occhialini al chiodo.
Annuncia al mondo la sua decisione attraverso un post su instagram, di cui forniamo la traduzione:
I have come to the decision to finish my swimming career. A decision that has grown over time and it brings a mix of emotions. It is very difficult to leave behind something that has been a huge part of my life for so long. At the same time, it’s a choice that I feel satisfied making and I am very grateful to leave my swimming career behind me, knowing that swimming has formed me to the person that I am today. – As I reflect on my 20-year long swimming career that started in a small country town, I feel privileged to have been able to achieve dreams that I had since I was a kid. To stand atop the medal dais is a feeling that I cannot even begin to describe. Yet for me it is not the medals themselves or the records that I broke that make me the most proud. It is the entire journey in itself. – This journey would never have been possible without all the wonderful people that I’ve met along the way. Training partners, coaches, clubs, support staff, sponsors, competitors, fans and supporters: THANK YOU for supporting me in both good times and in hard times and for making all the hours and energy I put into this sport worthwhile. Thank you for being part of my journey! – To my family, friends and most of all my parents: THANK YOU for making all of this possible. I am so grateful that you will continue to be there as my strongest supporters now that the next chapter begins. – Every journey has its time and it is time for me to leave it to the next generation of swimmers in the pool as I embrace new and exciting pathways. – Once again, thank you! ❤️ – (Photo: Christine Olsson/TT)
Sono giunta alla decisione di finire la mia carriera nel nuoto. Una decisione che è cresciuta nel tempo e porta un mix di emozioni. È molto difficile lasciarsi alle spalle qualcosa che è stata una parte enorme della mia vita per così tanto tempo. Allo stesso tempo, è una scelta che mi sento soddisfatta di fare e sono molto grata di lasciare la mia carriera alle spalle, sapendo che nuotare ha formato la persona che sono oggi.
Mentre rifletto sulla mia carriera di nuoto lunga 20 anni che è iniziata in una piccola città di campagna, mi sento privilegiata di essere stata in grado di realizzare i sogni che avevo da quando ero una bambina. Stare in piedi con la medaglia è un sentimento che non riesco nemmeno a descrivere. Eppure per me non sono le medaglie stesse o i record infranti a rendermi orgogliosa.
È l’intero viaggio in sé.
Questo viaggio non sarebbe mai stato possibile senza tutte le persone meravigliose che ho incontrato lungo la strada. Partner di allenamento, allenatori, club, personale di supporto, sponsor, concorrenti, tifosi e sostenitori: GRAZIE per avermi supportato sia nei momenti belli che in quelli difficili e per aver reso tutte le ore e le energie che ho messo in questo sport. Grazie per essere parte del mio viaggio!
Alla mia famiglia, agli amici e soprattutto ai miei genitori: GRAZIE per aver reso possibile tutto questo. Sono così grato che spero continuerete ad esserci come i miei più forti sostenitori ora che inizia il prossimo capitolo.
Ogni viaggio ha il suo tempo ed è tempo per me di lasciarlo alla prossima generazione di nuotatori nella piscina mentre abbraccio nuovi ed eccitanti percorsi.
Ancora una volta grazie! ❤️
