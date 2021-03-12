Jenks Sectionals Day 1: Tennessee Recruit McCarville Drops 7 Seconds in 200 BK

Speedo Sectionals – Jenks, OK

March 11-14, 2021

Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, Jenks, OK

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile

The Speedo Sectionals meet in Jenks, OK kicked off yesterday, featuring the 100 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 800 free. Alabama recruit and Inspire Swim Team 18-year-old Mateo Miceli posted a new personal best in the men’s 200 back, winning the event with a 2:01.49. The swim took about a second off Miceli’s lifetime best, and moved him closer to the Olympic Trials Wave II cut of 2:00.81.

Springfield Aquatics 17-year-old Aubree Brouwer, an NC State recruit, took the women’s 200 breast with a 2:32.35. The swim took nearly 2 seconds off Brouwer’s personal best of 2:34.18, and came in under the Trials Wave I cut of 2:33.29. Teammate Olivia Mendenhall, also 17, came in 2nd with a 2:33.52, also swimming a personal best. The Arkansas recruit entered the meet with a lifetime best of 2:35.14. Mendenhall is now just 0.23 seconds off the OT Wave I cut in the event.

Avery Karl, a 15-year-old out of Empire KC Swim Club, won the women’s 100 free with a 57.31. Karl’s swim marked a lifetime best, chipping .35 seconds off her previous top mark. It was another 15-year-old, Piper McNeil from American Energy Swim Club, who finished 2nd, posting a massive lifetime best. McNeil touched in 57.61, coming in over 2 seconds faster than her previous best of 59.64.

Tennessee recruit and Springfield Aquatics 17-year-old Kate McCarville has seemingly put an emphasis on her backstroke training, as she won the women’s 200 back with a personal best of over 7 seconds. McCarville, who primarily has been a fly/IM specialist, clocked a 2:16.13, completely blowing away her previous best of 2:23.58, which she had only swum about 3 weeks ago. McCarville split 1:05.68 on the first 100 of the race, coming in way under her lifetime best of 1:07.84 in the 200 back.

Clayton Shaw Park 17-year-old Eric Ji took the men’s 200 breast with a 2:21.10, getting out to a 1:08.00 split on the first 100, then coming home in 1:13.10. Ji, a Johns Hopkins recruit, also swam a big lifetime best, coming in well under his previous mark of 2:24.04. Greater Omaha 15-year-old Kalvin Hahn took 2nd in the event, swimming a 2:22.40. The swim marked an absolutely ginormous drop for Hahn, who entered the meet with a 2:39.48 as his personal best.

Lincoln Select Swimming’s Thomas Palmer, 17, took the men’s 100 free with a 50.60. The swim was yet another huge lifetime best, blowing his previous mark of 53.10 out of the water. Palmer is now just .11 seconds off the Trials Wave I cut in the event.

Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City’s Alec Enyeart, 17-year-old, won the men’s 800 free decisively with an 8:22.60. The swim marked an almost 7 second drop for Enyeart, who entered the meet with a personal best of 8:29.31. He swam a very consistent race, splitting 4:10.56 on the first 400, then coming home in 4:12.04 on the last 400.

Ainsley Jenkins, 17, from Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team took the women’s 800 free in 9:24.55. The swim was just of Jenkins’ lifetime best of 9:21.88.