Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #371

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

Aquec 4x
    300 L (1= bb/sk , 2= r:2-4/50 , 3= bb/p , 4= r:2-4/50) cd 4:30
    6×50 E1 (1= pr , 2= pb/p , 3= nc dps , 4= drill) cd 1:00
    
A2 – Estilos
    2×100 cd 1:45 (25 M/25 C)
    2×100 cd 1:45 (25 C/25 B)
    2×100 cd 1:45 (25 B/25 L)

#Fundo
    6×300 L (150 B2 [ritmo 1500m] / 150 A2 [dps] )
#MeioFundo #Velocidade 3x
    25 E1 [10′ parede/viragem/25m nc/viragem] C2 – máximo
    25 E1 [10′ scull meio da piscina/25m nc] C2 – máximo
    3×50 E1 com salto [1= 15m máximo , 2= 25m máximo , 3= 50m máximo] C2
    100 EE rec

Rec
    800 (50 Pr EE/150 L r:2)

View on commitswimming.com

Miguel Frischknecht
Head coach, Sport Algés e Dafundo

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!