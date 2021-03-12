Daily Swim Coach Workout #371

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: Elite International Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Aquec 4x

300 L (1= bb/sk , 2= r:2-4/50 , 3= bb/p , 4= r:2-4/50) cd 4:30

6×50 E1 (1= pr , 2= pb/p , 3= nc dps , 4= drill) cd 1:00



A2 – Estilos

2×100 cd 1:45 (25 M/25 C)

2×100 cd 1:45 (25 C/25 B)

2×100 cd 1:45 (25 B/25 L)

#Fundo

6×300 L (150 B2 [ritmo 1500m] / 150 A2 [dps] )

#MeioFundo #Velocidade 3x

25 E1 [10′ parede/viragem/25m nc/viragem] C2 – máximo

25 E1 [10′ scull meio da piscina/25m nc] C2 – máximo

3×50 E1 com salto [1= 15m máximo , 2= 25m máximo , 3= 50m máximo] C2

100 EE rec

Rec

800 (50 Pr EE/150 L r:2)