Daily Swim Coach Workout #371

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: Elite International Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
Aquec 4x
300 L (1= bb/sk , 2= r:2-4/50 , 3= bb/p , 4= r:2-4/50) cd 4:30
6×50 E1 (1= pr , 2= pb/p , 3= nc dps , 4= drill) cd 1:00
A2 – Estilos
2×100 cd 1:45 (25 M/25 C)
2×100 cd 1:45 (25 C/25 B)
2×100 cd 1:45 (25 B/25 L)
#Fundo
6×300 L (150 B2 [ritmo 1500m] / 150 A2 [dps] )
#MeioFundo #Velocidade 3x
25 E1 [10′ parede/viragem/25m nc/viragem] C2 – máximo
25 E1 [10′ scull meio da piscina/25m nc] C2 – máximo
3×50 E1 com salto [1= 15m máximo , 2= 25m máximo , 3= 50m máximo] C2
100 EE rec
Rec
800 (50 Pr EE/150 L r:2)
Miguel Frischknecht
Head coach, Sport Algés e Dafundo
