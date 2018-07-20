Jason Head Posts 50.46 100 Free On 1st Day of Iowa City Sectionals

2018 Speedo Sectionals At Iowa City

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Iowa CRWC, Iowa City, IA

Long Course Meters

Meet Results

Webcast

The 2018 Iowa City Speedo Sectional meet kicked off on Thursday with the 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 800 free. Jason Head (Kentucky Aquatics) took the men’s 100 free with a 50.46. In prelims, Head went a best time of 50.41. Coming into the meet, he had a best time of 50.75. Sarah Schemmel (Hawkeye Swim Club) won the women’s 100 free with a 57.04, shedding .75 seconds off her best time of 57.89. Schemmel took the race out in 27.36, coming home in 29.99.

Tanner Nelson (Hawkeye Swim Club) took the men’s 200 breast, dropping a massive best time of 2:17.70. Nelson came into the meet with a best time of 2:21.40, marking the first time he’s broken 2:20. Nelson was in the lead throughout the race, posting a 1:06.29 (31.46/34.83) on the first 100, and 1:11.41 (35.54/35.87) on the 2nd 100.

Daniel Orcutt (Kentucky Aquatics) swam a 2:01.42 to win the men’s 200 fly. In prelims, Orcutt shed 4 seconds off his best time with a 2:01.30. That prelims swim was very consistent, with 50 splits of 27.42/31.07/31.12/31.69.

Other Event Winners: