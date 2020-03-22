Jason Allen of Dayton Raiders Verbally Commits to Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Beavercreek, Ohio’s Jason Allen has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati for 2020-21. Allen will join Arie Voloschin in the class of 2024.

“I am THRILLED to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati. I want to thank my coaches, friends, and family for helping me through this long road. Let’s go Bearcats!”

Allen currently swims for Beavercreek High School and Dayton Raiders under coaches Kevin Weldon and Sean Dwyer. He specializes mainly in IM and breast. At the 2020 Ohio State Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships he placed 7th in the 200 IM and 21st in the 500 free and anchored the 11th-place 200 free relay in 21.71. In club swimming, Allen competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. Since the start of his senior year in high school, he has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, 200/400 IM, and LCM 200 breast and 200/400 IM. Last summer he swam at Geneva Futures and finaled in the 200 breast (21st), 200 IM (10th), and 400 IM (13th).

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:50.31

400 IM – 3:56.68

100 breast – 57.75

200 breast – 2:03.52

200 fly – 1:52.34

Cincinnati men finished second to East Carolina by 7 points at the 2020 AAC Championships. Allen’s best times would have scored for the Bearcats in the B finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He will overlap three years with IMers Spencer Sehlhorst and Ethan Hanna and two years with Dalton Lillibridge.

