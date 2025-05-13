Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Japan’s 16-Yr-Old Raito Numata Blasts 4:12.10 400 IM

2025 JPN JUNIOR LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • LCM (50m)
The 2025 Japanese Junior Long Course Championships took place this weekend with a big-time swim occurring in the boys’ 400m IM final.

16-year-old Raito Numata fired off a winning result of 4:12.10 to get to the wall over 7 seconds ahead of the competition.

The outing represented a huge personal best, overwriting his previous career-quickest time of 4:15.90 clocked at this year’s Japan Swim.

Below are the splits for the teen who just became Japan’s 12th-swiftest performer of all time in the 400m IM.


Top 10 Japanese Men’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

  1. Kosuke Hagino – 4:06.05, 2016
  2. Daiya Seto – 4:06.09, 2020
  3. Tomoyuki Matsushita – 4:08.61, 2025
  4. Asaki Nishikawa – 4:09.63, 2025
  5. Kosuke Makino – 4:09.79, 2025
  6. Tomoru Honda – 4:09.98, 2023
  7. Yuya Horihata – 4:10.52, 2012
  8. Takeharu Fujimori – 4:10.90, 2017
  9. Kaito Tabuchi – 4:11.15, 2024
  10. Yuki Ikari – 4:11.88 – 2021
  11. Riku Yamaguchi – 4:12.06, 2024
  12. Raito Numata – 4:12.10, 2025

Numata’s time easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard 4:17.48 for the World Championships; however, the Japan Swim marked the sole qualification competition for Japanese swimmers. He ultimately placed 7th there in Tokyo.

He ranks 6th in the world on the season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 400 IM

Carson USA
Foster
03/07
4:09.51
2Ilya
Borodin		RUS4:11.3904/17
3Max
Litchfield		GBR4:11.5904/16
4ASAKI
NISHIKAWA 		JPN4:11.6001/24
5TOMOYUKI
MATSUSHITA 		JPN4:11.6311/30
6 RIKU
YAMAGUCHI		JPN4:12.8111/30
7Lewis
CLAREBURT		NZL4:13.0604/24
8Zhang
Zhanshuo		CHN4:13.4003/23
9Cedric
Buessing		GER4:13.5605/01
10Bobby
FINKE		USA4:13.6705/02
For additional perspective, Numata’s performance beats the reigning U.S. National Age Group Record for 15-16-year-old boys by over 2 seconds. That benchmark is represented by the 4:14.73 Olympian Carson Foster established nearly 7 years ago.

