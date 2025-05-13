Japan’s 16-Yr-Old Raito Numata Blasts 4:12.10 400 IM

2025 JPN JUNIOR LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th
- Tokyo, Japan
- LCM (50m)
- Results
The 2025 Japanese Junior Long Course Championships took place this weekend with a big-time swim occurring in the boys’ 400m IM final.
16-year-old Raito Numata fired off a winning result of 4:12.10 to get to the wall over 7 seconds ahead of the competition.
The outing represented a huge personal best, overwriting his previous career-quickest time of 4:15.90 clocked at this year’s Japan Swim.
Below are the splits for the teen who just became Japan’s 12th-swiftest performer of all time in the 400m IM.
Top 10 Japanese Men’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time
- Kosuke Hagino – 4:06.05, 2016
- Daiya Seto – 4:06.09, 2020
- Tomoyuki Matsushita – 4:08.61, 2025
- Asaki Nishikawa – 4:09.63, 2025
- Kosuke Makino – 4:09.79, 2025
- Tomoru Honda – 4:09.98, 2023
- Yuya Horihata – 4:10.52, 2012
- Takeharu Fujimori – 4:10.90, 2017
- Kaito Tabuchi – 4:11.15, 2024
- Yuki Ikari – 4:11.88 – 2021
- Riku Yamaguchi – 4:12.06, 2024
- Raito Numata – 4:12.10, 2025
Numata’s time easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard 4:17.48 for the World Championships; however, the Japan Swim marked the sole qualification competition for Japanese swimmers. He ultimately placed 7th there in Tokyo.
He ranks 6th in the world on the season.
2024-2025 LCM Men 400 IM
Foster
4:09.51
|2
|Ilya
Borodin
|RUS
|4:11.39
|04/17
|3
|Max
Litchfield
|GBR
|4:11.59
|04/16
|4
|ASAKI
NISHIKAWA
|JPN
|4:11.60
|01/24
|5
|TOMOYUKI
MATSUSHITA
|JPN
|4:11.63
|11/30
|6
| RIKU
YAMAGUCHI
|JPN
|4:12.81
|11/30
|7
|Lewis
CLAREBURT
|NZL
|4:13.06
|04/24
|8
|Zhang
Zhanshuo
|CHN
|4:13.40
|03/23
|9
|Cedric
Buessing
|GER
|4:13.56
|05/01
|10
|Bobby
FINKE
|USA
|4:13.67
|05/02
For additional perspective, Numata’s performance beats the reigning U.S. National Age Group Record for 15-16-year-old boys by over 2 seconds. That benchmark is represented by the 4:14.73 Olympian Carson Foster established nearly 7 years ago.