Japan’s 16-Yr-Old Raito Numata Blasts 4:12.10 400 IM

2025 JPN JUNIOR LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th

Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2025 Japanese Junior Long Course Championships took place this weekend with a big-time swim occurring in the boys’ 400m IM final.

16-year-old Raito Numata fired off a winning result of 4:12.10 to get to the wall over 7 seconds ahead of the competition.

The outing represented a huge personal best, overwriting his previous career-quickest time of 4:15.90 clocked at this year’s Japan Swim.

Below are the splits for the teen who just became Japan’s 12th-swiftest performer of all time in the 400m IM.



Top 10 Japanese Men’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Kosuke Hagino – 4:06.05, 2016 Daiya Seto – 4:06.09, 2020 Tomoyuki Matsushita – 4:08.61, 2025 Asaki Nishikawa – 4:09.63, 2025 Kosuke Makino – 4:09.79, 2025 Tomoru Honda – 4:09.98, 2023 Yuya Horihata – 4:10.52, 2012 Takeharu Fujimori – 4:10.90, 2017 Kaito Tabuchi – 4:11.15, 2024 Yuki Ikari – 4:11.88 – 2021 Riku Yamaguchi – 4:12.06, 2024 Raito Numata – 4:12.10, 2025

Numata’s time easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard 4:17.48 for the World Championships; however, the Japan Swim marked the sole qualification competition for Japanese swimmers. He ultimately placed 7th there in Tokyo.

He ranks 6th in the world on the season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 400 IM Carson USA

Foster 2 Ilya

Borodin RUS 4:11.39 3 Max

Litchfield GBR 4:11.59 4 ASAKI

NISHIKAWA JPN 4:11.60 5 TOMOYUKI

MATSUSHITA JPN 4:11.63 6 RIKU

YAMAGUCHI JPN 4:12.81 7 Lewis

CLAREBURT NZL 4:13.06 8 Zhang

Zhanshuo CHN 4:13.40 9 Cedric

Buessing GER 4:13.56 10 Bobby

FINKE USA 4:13.67 View Top 26»

For additional perspective, Numata’s performance beats the reigning U.S. National Age Group Record for 15-16-year-old boys by over 2 seconds. That benchmark is represented by the 4:14.73 Olympian Carson Foster established nearly 7 years ago.