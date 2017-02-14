Japanese Olympic Medalist Yamanaka Passes Away At 78

Three-time Japanese Olympian Tsuyoshi Yamanaka passed away of pneumonia Friday, February 10th at a Tokyo hospital. The former University of Southern California student won a total of 5 Olympic medals and at one time was multiple world holder in the men’s 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle events. Yamanaka was 78 at the time of his passing.

The Ishikawa Prefecture native won silver for Japan individually in the men’s 400m and 1500m freestyle events at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne. At the time, Yamanaka was just a senior in high school. He followed that performance up with another two silver medals at the 1960 Games in Rome, finishing runner-up in the 400m freestyle once again, as well as part of Japan’s 800m freestyle relay. He would again be an integral member of the 800m freestyle relay when Japan won bronze in Tokyo 1964. Yamanka still represents the last time Japan won a medal in the men’s 400m freestyle at an Olympic Games.

Yamanaka graduated from Waseda University and later headed the Itoman Swimming School in Osaka. In 1983, Yamanaka was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.