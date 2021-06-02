Jacob Molacek Hits 22.80 50 Free In First Race Since March 2020

2021 MW FAST and SO Spring Spark

May 28-31, 2021

Dillon Family Aquatics Center, Fremont, NE

LCM (50m)

Former NCAA champion Jacob Molacek was back in action over the weekend competing in Fremont, Nebraska, registering his first official race since the pandemic hit last March.

Now 25, Molacek clocked a time of 22.80 in the 50 freestyle, the only event he contested, which falls less than three tenths shy of his personal best (22.52) set in July of 2019.

While that swim narrowly misses the Olympic Trials Wave II cut of 22.71, Molacek is qualified to race at the meet by virtue of his 2019 swims of 22.52 in the 50 free and 48.86 in the 100 free, if he opts in.

Molacek is an Omaha native, so it seems likely he’s setting himself up to compete at the Trials, which are now less than two weeks away.

After swimming his first two collegiate seasons at Auburn, Molacek had a very impressive final two years with NC State, including winning a pair of national titles in record-setting fashion on the men’s 400 and 800 free relays in his junior year (2017-18). As a senior, Molacek was a member of all three Wolfpack free relays that finished in the runner-up position.

